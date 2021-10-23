5 historic WWE Wrestlemania main events that could headline 2021

WWE Wrestlemania is an annual show that changed the landscape of the industry, regularly involving celebrities. While the event was widely criticized for being overlong throughout the 2010s, the company has bounced back by dividing the event into two nights.

Wrestlemania is the occasion where the biggest matches of WWE take place. Like the season finale, the most intense rivalries of the past year finally conclude here.

Many professional wrestlers dream of headlining WrestleMania. At times, some superstars, such as CM Punk, have been so frustrated by the company's inability to let them main event the show that they left WWE.

Particular 'mania' main events would not appeal to modern wrestling fans, who could hardly savor Hulk Hogan taking on King Kong Bundy. However, some, if hypothetically held in 2021, could still attract major attention.

Here is a list of five such WrestleMania main events.

#5 WWE Champion Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar (Wrestlemania XIX)

Angle and Lesnar are two of the most incredible talents in WWE history. In 2003, the duo promised a technical classic in the final match of the night. They would have succeeded if not for a shocking mistake from Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate messed up the Shooting Star Press, a move he had previously used without any problem, leading Angle to think his opponent had died in the ring.

In today's hypothetical situation, however, no botched move will take place. Modern spectators will salivate at the prospect of a technical classic from Angle and Lesnar.

