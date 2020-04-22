5 Horror storylines Bray Wyatt should be booked in

Dogman (left), Bray Wyatt (center), and the Beast of Bray Road (right) Photo Credits -- dogmanencounters.com, WWE.com, and Loren Coleman courtesy the International Cryptozoology Museum

The WWE promised us a thrilling ride at WrestleMania 36, and as always, Vince McMahon and co stayed true to their word and delivered a mind-blowing show.

Most notable of all the amazing matchups were the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House Match, both of which provided the WWE Universe a truly immersive cinematic experience.

Speaking of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Match and cinematic experiences, the WWE are on the brink of a huge opportunity to further explore the depth of The Fiend’s character whilst possibly attracting new fans from the horror genre to our world of pro wrestling.

I’d like to issue a disclaimer here to you, the reader: The following discussion isn’t necessarily aimed at predicting what the WWE booking may look like, but is a closer look at the wide variety of unique storylines the promotion could put forth with one of the most interesting pro wrestling characters in recent times – The Fiend.

Additionally, this discussion will surely necessitate you to suspend your disbelief, as we’re about to go down the Highway to the Spooky Zone.

Today, we examine a few unorthodox horror storylines that Bray Wyatt should be booked in…

#5 Strigoi

The Fiend possessing the powers of the legendary Romanian vampire Strigoi would be undeniably eerie

The Strigoi

The Strigoi is widely regarded as one of the most terrifying figures in Romanian folklore. In fact, when one discusses vampirism and the global perception of vampires, the descriptions provided by individuals and/or groups who claim to have encountered a vampire usually match the characteristics of a typical Strigoi.

Advertisement

I won’t get into the other types of vampires such as the Moroi, Nosferatu, etc in Romanian folklore, as that in and of itself would require several hours’ worth of discussion. Nevertheless, here’s a general idea of a Strigoi – It’s a dangerous and troubled spirit who has risen from the dead, attacks living beings (mainly humans), and steals their vitality.

According to Romanian folklore, a Strigoi has the ability to masquerade as animals, besides also possessing the skill of being invisible whenever it wants. One ought to note that folk tales generally have several differences based on the communities, regions, and other variables, and as such, alternate accounts of this Romanian mythological creature claim that the Strigoi can assume the appearance of not only animals but also human beings.

Bray Wyatt and the Strigoi

The Fiend’s ingenuously designed mask signifies the kind of paranormal creature the WWE Universe is dealing with.

The WWE and Wyatt have done a tremendous job with Wyatt’s reinvention as The Fiend, and as highlighted in his Wrestlemania 36 victory over John Cena, they aren’t afraid of shining the spotlight on the paranormal side of his character rather than using it just as a secondary attribute.

The Fiend is presently involved in a feud with his former Wyatt Family stable-mate and reigning WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (I’ll get to Wyatt’s feud with Strowman later).

However, be it against Strowman or any other Superstar, Wyatt could channel his inner Strigoi, and rather than simply pinning his opponent after attacking them with the Mandible Claw, he can go one step further and steal their vitality akin to the legendary vampire Strigoi.

This angle would likely require us, the WWE Universe, to exercise a greater degree of suspension of disbelief on our part. Regardless, considering the fact that The Undertaker, whose gimmick is that of a “Deadman” has enjoyed worldwide popularity since the 1990s, it isn’t that far-fetched to envision The Fiend being portrayed as a Strigoi.

And he wouldn’t even be the first vampire to have wrestled in the WWE (remember Gangrel? The Brood?)…