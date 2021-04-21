WWE: 5 huge heel turns that can happen this year - superstar joins Roman Reigns, trouble in family

'A heel turn can fix everything,' is something that WWE fans say, albeit jokingly. To a certain degree, this has been proven true over the storied history of sports entertainment. While WWE always wants the babyfaces or the heroes to be cheered and liked by the fans, the blandness of their characters leads to the opposite happening.

Some of the biggest victims of this phenomenon have been icons like Hulk Hogan, John Cena and even Roman Reigns. While Reigns has been considered the top superstar in WWE since 2015, it wasn't until he finally turned heel last year that a large part of the WWE Universe accepted him as their Tribal Chief.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 superstars who could rock the WWE by turning heel in 2021:

#5 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

It would be hard to argue with anyone who said that Drew McIntyre is the top babyface in WWE right now. The Scottish Warrior had the difficult task of carrying RAW on his back after winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Despite having his crowning moment in front of no live audience, the Scot did not let that hamper his hard work. He did a great job as the WWE Champion up until he lost it for the second time at Elimination Chamber.

Though McIntyre had portrayed the character as an upstanding and brave babyface, it might lead to the fans turning on him eventually. To keep McIntyre fresh and prevent him from getting stale, there is a high chance that the 2-time WWE Champion could return to his 'psychopath' roots.

WWE could start a story where McIntyre loses to Lashley again at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV, sending the former NXT Champion into a spiral. Slowly McIntyre would start showing tendencies of his heelish side before an all-out heel turn.

