5 huge mistakes made by WWE this year (so far)

Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 34

At times, WWE is known for their illogical bookings. Such bookings not only look nonsensical but also prove to be a huge mistake in the long run. It makes us wonder if even the company knows what it is doing.

2018 was no different by any means for WWE. They made plenty of mistakes this year so far. However, some of them had a bigger impact than the others. In this list, we are going to focus on such huge mistakes.

Please note that this list only includes booking decisions.

#5. Having Lesnar retain the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Vince McMahon always wanted Roman Reigns to dethrone Brock Lesnar. He wanted it in 2015 - but the fans' reaction towards Reigns forced him to have Seth Rollins cash in during the main event of Wrestlemania 31.

Wrestlemania 34 was no different. Roman was portrayed as the workforce good guy, whereas Brock was the part-timing bad guy. However, the fans did not buy into it and booed both Lesnar and Reigns heading into Wrestlemania. Even though Lesnar's contract was set to expire on the day of Wrestlemania, McMahon convinced Lesnar to hold on to the title for a while longer.

This made absolutely no sense because it was ultimately Roman Reigns who dethroned the beast at Summerslam. All it did was take the biggest title in RAW off the TV for a good 3 more months.

