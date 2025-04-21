5 Huge mistakes WWE made on WrestleMania 41 Night Two

WrestleMania 41 is finally in the rear-view mirror, and it appears that there was a lot for the WWE Universe to shout about.

Night one included most of the storyline-based matches, and Paul Heyman's alliance with Seth Rollins was the perfect ending, while Night Two was all about making history for both Iyo Sky and John Cena.

Night Two was the wrestling show that many fans expected, but storyline-wise, there were a number of mistakes.

#5. Dominik Mysterio face pop?

It's unclear if this was WWE's intention from the beginning, but it seems that they may have inadvertently turned Dominik Mysterio into a face. Mysterio turned on Finn Balor to win his first main roster singles championship last night at WrestleMania, and in the process could have signalled the end of The Judgment Day.

Despite clearly still being a heel, Mysterio got a face pop both after the win and later after the show, which could now force WWE's hand if they didn't plan on making him a face.

#4. Joe Hendry, really?

Joe Hendry was spotted in Las Vegas ahead of the show, and it was noted that he was expected to be Randy Orton's opponent for the night. With Becky Lynch's surprise return coming up, it's likely that WWE didn't want it to be a huge return, but many fans were left disappointed by the choice.

It was clear that whoever it was would be getting an RKO and becoming another victim, which is annoying when we think of the Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton match that we could have had.

#3. Did Becky Lynch need to win on her return?

It's that WWE booking again. The same one that believes it was OK for Charlotte Flair to miss a whole year of action and then return to win the Women's Royal Rumble. Liv Morgan has carried the women's division over the past year and deserves much better.

Becky Lynch could have returned and not won, but it seems that there will always be a person in the back pushing Lynch and Flair down the throats of the WWE Universe. There's also the argument that Lynch wasn't even needed; anyone could have returned in that spot, but it seems this is what she was waiting for.

#2. Where was The Rock?

Travis Scott was the man who came out to support John Cena at WrestleMania because it seems that The Rock was too busy to make an appearance. It was a strange twist for Scott to come out and get the receipt that he deserved from Elimination Chamber, but since The Rock set the whole heel turn up, there was something missing without him.

#1. John Cena's WWE Championship win fell flat

The WWE Universe expected John Cena to win; it was all set up for him, but when he did, there was something flat about it. After WrestleMania Night One's ending, it seemed as though this one wasn't on the same level.

Of course, John Cena made history and is now the best to ever do it, but after a whole night of wrestling and some of the best wrestling the company has ever produced, it seemed as though Cena's win wasn't the conclusion that many actually expected.

