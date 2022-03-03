5 huge swerves that could happen on the road to WrestleMania 38

We are just weeks away from the most stupendous WrestleMania in history. The two-night spectacular will take place on April 2 & 3 live from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

A number of blockbuster matches are scheduled to take place, including Edge vs. AJ Styles, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All Unification World Championship match.

The card is starting to take shape but that doesn't necessarily mean that it is set in stone, especially still being a few weeks out from the big event. There could still be plenty of twists and turns still to come.

That being said, let's take a look at five huge swerves that could happen on the road to WrestleMania 38.

#5 Big E could turn on Kofi Kingston and they collide at WrestleMania

It has been a turbulent year so far for Big E. On January 1, he lost his WWE Champion at Day 1 in a Fatal-Five Way match, before being moved back to SmackDown without any real fanfare.

Since his return to the blue brand, he has been teaming up with New Day brother Kofi Kingston. Deep down, Big E will surely be reeling that he is ultimately back at square one after working so hard to reach the top.

Seeking the spotlight once again, he could turn on his long-time friend and partner to make a statement of intent. A heel turn could be what the superstar needs right now to revitalize his career, following it up with a big win at WrestleMania over Kingston.

#4 Liv Morgan could force her way into the RAW Women's Championship match

Liv Morgan has become a fan favorite in WWE

There's no denying that Liv Morgan has become one of the most adored WWE Superstars on the RAW roster. She has certainly earned the right to have a major opportunity at WrestleMania, and the fans will be right behind her all the way.

Despite coming up short against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently, Morgan may perhaps force her way into a huge RAW Women's Title bout at The Show of Shows. She could challenge Lynch one last time in a non-title match to secure her spot.

#3 Stone Cold Steve Austin could be announced as the Guest Host of WrestleMania 38

Fightful recently reported that Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to the ring at WrestleMania 38. However, WWE could throw a huge curveball by instead announcing him as the Guest Host in his home state of Texas.

Even if The Texas Rattlesnake were to appear in a non-wrestling capacity, it would still drum up some excitement. If there was real intent for an Austin return to the ring, the company could set up an angle on Night One for a match to then take place on Night Two.

It would certainly keep fans hooked leading into the second night of The Show of Shows.

#2 Finn Balor could issue a United States Championship open challenge for WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes answers it

Finn Balor won the United States Championship on February 28

Finn Balor captured the United States Championship this past week on RAW, ending Damian Priest's 191-day reign.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes had left AEW, and that a WWE return was likely. Could it be that Cody makes his return to answer a challenge set by Balor for the United States Title leading into The Grandest Stage of Them All?

The two superstars have never faced each other in any promotion, so it would be a dream match for the ages at WWE's biggest showcase of the year.

#1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins could defeat Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion at Madison Square Garden

Seth "Freakin" Rollins could become WWE Champion on March 5

On March 5 at a live event, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against a mystery opponent.

In what could be an all-mighty shock on the road to WrestleMania, Seth "Freakin" Rollins could step up - technically still owed a world title match following his DQ victory over Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble - and dethrone The Beast Incarnate.

Rollins is listed to appear at the event, with no match scheduled. He could force a Triple Threat match, or even still, force two separate championship matches in Dallas.

It could ultimately be a repeat of WrestleMania 31. That night, The Architect cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase to disrupt Reigns vs. Lesnar and pull off the heist of the century to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He may spoil the party all over again.

What swerves do you see happening on the road to WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

