5 huge swerves WWE could pull off at WrestleMania 35

Will the WWE pull the trigger on a Roman Reigns heel turn this Sunday?

In just a matter of days, WWE will host their biggest show of the year: WrestleMania 35.

A stacked show for sure, this year's event promises some historic moments, including the first ever Women's main event in the show's history.

Throughout it's past 34 shows, WrestleMania has not only played host to some of wrestling's most iconic moments, but also some shocking swerves.

From Hulk Hogan capturing the WWF Championship once again at WrestleMania 9, to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin siding with his nemesis Vince McMahon in 2001, it's clear that the company aren't afraid to pull the rug out at the biggest event of the WWE's year.

And this year may prove to be no different.

Here are five huge swerves the WWE could pull off at the biggest show of the year.

#5 Batista retires The Game

Will The Game's in-ring career come to an end this Sunday?

When Batista won the 2005 Royal Rumble, it was only a matter of time until The Animal stepped out of Triple H's shadow, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21.

And now, 14 years later, the Animal aims to beat his mentor once again, though this time with even bigger stakes.

With the Game's career on the line in No Holds Barred rules, many expect Triple H to win the match, as even at 49years old, the King of Kings has plenty in the tank.

Therefore, the WWE could pull a huge swerve by having Batista win, and bring the 24-year career of the Game in the WWE to a sad close.

With his injury at Crown Jewel still fresh in the company's mind, is it time for the King of Kings to step down?

