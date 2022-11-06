5 huge things that could happen on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2022 (November 7, 2022) 

The fallout episode of WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2022 will emanate live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey-Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, on November 7, 2022. Fans can expect WWE to start its build toward Survivor Series WarGames on the upcoming episode.

On another note, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is in the rearview mirror now. The event saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul. Elsewhere on the show, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley while Damage CTRL became the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Overall, the premium live event was another feather in Triple H's cap. The Game will look to build on the recently garnered momentum when WWE RAW airs live on Monday night.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen in the show.

#5. Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE RAW and challenge Damage CTRL

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Sasha Banks and Naomi are back in the WWE "Then. Now. Forever" intro. They weren't in it as of earlier this week. Sasha Banks and Naomi are back in the WWE "Then. Now. Forever" intro. They weren't in it as of earlier this week.

After losing the Women's Tag Team Championship on the previous episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL clashed with Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a rematch at Crown Jewel. While the match kept going back and forth, an interference from Nikki Cross helped SKY & Kai become the new champions.

Fans can expect the newly-crowned champions to celebrate their massive victory on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, their celebrations could be cut short as the potential returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi could be on the cards.

WWE teased the former Tag Team Champions' return at Crown Jewel 2022. Hence, The Boss & Glow duo could return on Monday night to challenge Damage CTRL for the title.

#4. Bray Wyatt makes his presence felt during Alexa Bliss' match

As you may know, Bray Wyatt's Firefly logo appeared during Alexa Bliss' interview at Crown Jewel. Given the recent turn of events, it wouldn't be wrong to say that WWE has teased Little Miss Bliss' potential involvement in the Bray Wyatt storyline.

On another note, Alexa Bliss will take on Nikki Cross on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. This came to fruition after the latter cost the former the Women's Tag Team Championship at Crown Jewel. However, this singles bout could turn into something bigger if WWE decides to have Wyatt make his presence felt.

The creative could have Wyatt appear as The Fiend, asking Bliss to join him. The old allies joining forces again would indeed be "best for the business."

#3. Ronda Rousey comes face to face with Bianca Belair

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia Bianca Belair vs Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series PLEASE Bianca Belair vs Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series PLEASE https://t.co/iL4dhCH2eF

Ronda Rousey recently teased a high-profile match against Bianca Belair. With Survivor Series being the next landmark in WWE's caravan, it seems the dream bout could materialize sooner rather than later.

Also, with Bianca Belair's feud with Bayley seemingly reaching its climax at Crown Jewel, the high-profile match looks all but set for Survivor Series. Expect the company to start building the same starting this week. WWE could have the SmackDown Women's Champion show up on RAW to confront Bianca Belair.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet paying a surprise visit to RAW would undoubtedly send the live audience into a frenzy. This would also act as a stern warning for the current WWE RAW Women's Champion.

#2. Brock Lesnar hits back at Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Bobby F’N Lashley



#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F’N Lashley Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless: ✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/ksH0r7wYva

Brock Lesnar locked horns with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022. While the former managed to pick up the victory, he was dominated by the latter throughout the contest. The All Mighty continued his assault on The Beast even after the match, seemingly turning heel in the process.

Given how things unfolded, expect a furious Lesnar to hit back at Lashley in the upcoming episode. WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will feature on RAW to issue a statement on his loss at Crown Jewel.

However, the former United States Champion could be interrupted by The Beast. The creative team could have Lesnar lay waste to Lashley, setting up a rematch between the duo for Survivor Series 2022.

#1. Edge returns with Beth Phoenix to spoil Judgment Day's party

The Judgment Day continued their dominant run by defeating The O.C. at Crown Jewel 2022. While there was speculation about Beth Phoenix making her return to the event, that didn't happen. However, that could change in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Given that Edge and Beth Phoenix have some unfinished business with The Judgment Day, the duo could return to spoil the heel factions' party on Monday night. The creative team could have the husband-wife pair take out Balor's group, laying down the breadcrumbs for a match at Survivor Series.

Are you excited about WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

