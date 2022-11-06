5 signs Sasha Banks and Naomi are returning to WWE after Crown Jewel - Intro change, The Boss' cryptic video

Sasha Banks and Naomi allegedly walked out of WWE before the May 16th edition of RAW went on-air and haven't been seen on RAW or SmackDown since.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions left their titles on John Laurinaitis' desk and exited the arena. They were scheduled to compete against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge later in the night.

There have been rumors for months now about their return to the company, but nothing has come to fruition yet. Listed below are a few signs that Sasha and Naomi are on their way back to WWE.

#5. Damage CTRL won the titles back

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL won the Women's Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the titles five days ago on RAW, only to lose them back to Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel. Sasha Banks and Naomi will instantly be the most popular tag team in the division if they return, so it makes sense to put the titles back on a heel team.

#4. They were featured in the intro for WWE Crown Jewel

#WWECrownJewel sasha banks and naomi are back in the wwe intro, oh they’re coming soon!🥹 sasha banks and naomi are back in the wwe intro, oh they’re coming soon!🥹#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/5nw6GhqBz6

Naomi and The Boss were removed from the intro before WWE programming following their walkout. However, fans were quick to note when the former Women's Tag Team Champions were featured once again in the intro ahead of the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Sasha Banks and Naomi could be on their way back to the company to go after the titles that they never lost in the first place. The titles were vacated after their walk-out.

#3. Their friends in WWE still support them

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin Bayley fue a respaldar a sus amigas Sasha Banks & Naomi en en NYC Fashion Week Bayley fue a respaldar a sus amigas Sasha Banks & Naomi en en NYC Fashion Week ❤️ https://t.co/4fJZkAM18U

Sasha Banks and Naomi were scolded by Michael Cole a few days after their walkout on SmackDown. Cole called their actions "unprofessional" and announced that the team was suspended indefinitely.

During their indefinite suspensions, Banks and Naomi have both pursued outside ventures. Sasha and former WWE Superstar Kalisto were recently given an award for their CBD brand. Naomi and Sasha have also been exploring the modeling industry.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions walked the runway during New York City fashion week with a familiar face in attendance. Bayley was at the fashion show to support Sasha and Naomi. The Role Model once again came up short today in her Last Woman Standing match against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel.

#2. Sasha Banks was recently backstage at a WWE Live Event

Speaking of Bayley, Sasha Banks was recently spotted backstage with her at a WWE Live Event in Mexico. According to Apolo Valdes of Superlucha, Mexican wrestler "Mamba" also served as a tour guide for Banks and Bayley while they were in Mexico.

Mamba reportedly brought Bayley and Sasha to some restaurants for a "girl's night". While The Boss may have just attended the event for fun, it seems much more likely that she's gearing up for a return to the company.

#1. Sasha Banks teases fans

Sasha Banks sent out a cryptic video yesterday ahead of WWE Crown Jewel and claimed that something "crazy" is about to happen. The 30-year-old said that the date she has been waiting for the past six months is approaching and vowed that something crazy is on the horizon for her fans.

"I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long," Banks added. "So, thank you. But I just want to let you all know it would be something so f***ing crazy coming!"

Fans of Sasha Banks and Naomi have been waiting close to six months for the former Women's Tag Team Champions to return to the company. All the signs are pointing to their return, and it will be interesting to see if that is the case.

