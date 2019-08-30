5 biggest WWE moments that took place inside the Madison Square Garden

Many huge shows, such as SummerSlam 1998 happened in the Garden

For as long as anybody can remember, Madison Square Garden(MSG) has been like a home for WWE. So many iconic moments have happened in the "World's Most Famous Arena". Hulk Hogan won his first WWE Championship there, kicking off the era of Hulkamania that made the company huge in the 1980s. It's where the first WrestleMania was held.

Since then, MSG has played host to some of the biggest stars, both in wrestling, and entertainment as a whole, and has given fans countless classic memories. And with WWE set to return to the arena for RAW and SmackDown Live tapings next month, we're looking back at some of those iconic instances.

Here are five huge WWE moments that took place inside Madison Square Garden.

#5: Game on!

The Game returned as a babyface on RAW in 2002 inside the famous arena.

Around the summer of 1999, Triple H became one of the top heels in all of wrestling. He grew into the role with an outstanding 2000 and was in store for a great 2001 until he tore his quadriceps. That put Triple H on the shelf for the rest of the year. While he was gone, fans grew anxious for a return.

Though the injury was horrific, it did allow The Game to avoid the loathed Invasion angle, and by the time he was set to return, the fans were ready for a breath of fresh air. Making his comeback on the January 4, 2002 edition of RAW, the Cerebral Assassin was given a thunderous ovation by the crowd.

A few weeks later, Triple H secured the first of his two Royal Rumble wins, before reclaiming his top spot in the WWF by toppling Chris Jericho to become the Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania X8.

