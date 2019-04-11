×
5 Big WWE signings that ended up being huge disappointments

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.68K   //    11 Apr 2019, 18:12 IST

Sting joined WWE in November 2014 but had just a handful of matches before retiring.
Sting joined WWE in November 2014 but had just a handful of matches before retiring.

WWE is the biggest Sports Entertainment juggernaut around and one reason for this is simply because of money. The company certainly has the most revenue, which has allowed WWE to sign the biggest stars of all time.

And ever since the recent arrival of promotions like AEW, the McMahon-owned promotion are definitely trying to lock down the biggest stars from the independent scene. From new WWE UK Champion WALTER, to NXT's newest signee KUSHIDA, it's clear that no-one can battle the chequebook of Vince McMahon.

And yet, sometimes the WWE will have a huge star, ready to do whatever they want in WWE, and things don't work out for a multitude of reasons.

Here are five huge signings who came to the WWE, but ended up being huge disappointments and the reasons why these top stars didn't pan out.

#5 Scott Steiner

Steiner made his return to the WWE at Survivor Series 2002, but left in 2004.
Steiner made his return to the WWE at Survivor Series 2002, but left in 2004.

When WCW died in early 2001, a lot of high-profile stars were left without a job. Slowly but surely, these stars came to the WWE, as names like DDP, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan all joined within a year of the Atlanta-based company's demise.

At Survivor Series 2002, Scott Steiner made his WWE return, and almost immediately engaged in a feud with Triple H. Unfortunately, the feud was a bust, as the pair simply did not gel in the ring during their title match at the 2003 Royal Rumble or their No Way Out rematch.

Leaving in 2004, Steiner has become a highly controversial figure. With Steiner saying some very unflattering things about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, don't expect to see a return by Freakzilla anytime soon.

Contact Us Advertise with Us