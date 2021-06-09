5 iconic Hell in a Cell moments

Hell in a Cell 2021 will take place on June 20th, one week from Sunday. While we're sure to get an incredible hoss fight between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, a lot of the card is yet to be revealed.

Still, there's a lot to be excited about when this pay-per-view comes up on WWE's schedule. Though the concept of a Hell in a Cell match was always best used to end feuds, instead of an actual yearly event, we've still seen some exciting matchups in recent years.

The Usos vs New Day, Sasha Banks vs Charlotte, and Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt have all proven that there's always something to look forward to when Hell in a Cell arrives.

Today, we'll be looking at some of the greatest Hell in a Cell moments to ever take place. Be sure to let us know your favorite Hell in a Cell moments in the comments below. With that said, let's get started with one of the greatest main events of the attitude era.

#5. Rikishi's epic fall from Hell in a Cell: Armageddon 2000

This six-man Hell in a Cell match was loaded with living legends. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Rikishi all battled to walk away with the WWE (Then WWF) Championship.

The match stemmed from Rikishi running Stone Cold Steve Austin over in a car. But did Rikishi ever face any serious punishment for that? Absolutely! The Undertaker went and tried to commit a murder live on pay-per-view by tossing the big man off the top of the cage.

Commissioner Mick Foley initially booked the match, much to the dismay of Vince McMahon. Consequently, McMahon tried to ruin the match by backing a truck up to the cage while the action was going on, with the intention of dismantling the cage. After all, he had to protect his bottom dollar.

“I’ll make you famous”



An iconic match. An iconic moment.



Undertaker throws @TheREALRIKISHI off the top of the cell 💀#HIAC



📽 @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yPfRH0Q5Rc — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 21, 2020

Now...tearing down the Hell in a Cell structure while those competitors were in, on, and around it, probably would've done more harm than good, but his wallet heart was in the right place. At that point, The Undertaker was brawling with Rikishi atop the cage, and took it upon himself to take him out of the matchup for good.

