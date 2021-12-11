5 most iconic WWE Superstars with face paint

WWE Universe has a special liking for superstars with unconventional personas. Some wear face masks, while others have intimidating in-ring entrances, creating a lasting impression.

In a similar vein, a host of superstars have used face paint to complement their gimmicks and attire. Wrestlers like the late Doink the Clown, Papa Shango, and Boogeyman have looked daunting with face paint, creating immense traction with the WWE Universe.

In this article, we look at the five most iconic WWE Superstars with face paint who have carved a special connection with fans:

Special Mention: WWE Hall of Famers – The Legion of Doom

The Legion of Doom was arguably one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They dominated the roster with huge muscles and frightening ring attire.

The former two-time tag team champions were known for their tribal face paint, which gave them an intimidating look. Their opponents thought twice before messing with them, making The Legion of Doom a force to be reckoned with.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer – The Ultimate Warrior

WWE Hall of Famer, the late Ultimate Warrior, was a dominant force during the late 80s and early 90s. His energy during in-ring entrances lifted fans to another level.

Apart from his energetic entrances, the former WWE Champion was famous for his colorful warrior face paint, which matched his ring attire. His feuds with legends like Hulk Hogan, the late Randy Savage, and The Undertaker were truly memorable.

