5 Ideal opponents for Austin Theory in NXT

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 589 // 18 Aug 2019, 07:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Real Superstar has already crossed paths with the likes of former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano

NXT serves as the gateway for the WWE's next generation of superstars, and recently we got a glimpse into the next era for the Black & Gold Brand.

The WWE revealed the next class for the Performance Center this week, announcing nine brand new performers.

Among the newly signed Superstars, which includes a U.S. Army veteran, a champion bodybuilder, an aspiring hip-hop artist, and even ten-year vet Santana Garrett, sits a performer that many have dubbed the future of the business, Austin Theory.

Earlier this summer, Theory competed on Evolve's 10th Anniversary Special, which took place on the WWE Network.

As the Evolve Champion, he battled JD Drake for his WNN Title in a Winner Takes All Match. It was an incredible battle between the two, and a great showcase for the man who would walk out of the show as a dual champion.

"The Unproven One" seems to be destined for greatness at this point. At just the age of 22, he seems to have all the necessary skills down for a Superstar...just like several NXT Superstars who are eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Today, we'll be looking at the five best opponents for the egotistical Evolve Champion. If there's any place that he can prove himself, it's NXT, where a strong mix of industry veterans and hungry young wolves try to earn their spot week in and week out.

Advertisement

If Theory is going to fulfill his prophecy and become one of the greatest Superstars of all time, he'll have to take down the best wrestlers in NXT.

#5 Matt Riddle

It's easy to see a match-up between Theory and the King of Bros in the near future

Since joining NXT in late 2018, the Original Bro has taken out some of the best competitors on NXT, 205 Live, and WWE. Boasting an incredible resume from his time in the UFC and his stellar run on the indies, Matt Riddle is considered by many to be one of the baddest men in the ring.

Riddle's obnoxiously cocky attitude isn't unwarranted, as he's knocked out or tapped out guys like Kassius Ohno, Drew Gulak, Roderick Strong and even NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The King of Bros may not have won a title yet, but he's incredibly dangerous and seems like the perfect Superstar for Austin Theory to prove himself against.

Theory has spent his entire run at the top of Evolve proving that he is, indeed, the Real Superstar. To knock off the former Evolve Champion would strap a rocket to him, and show those unfamiliar with him in the WWE Universe just how incredible he is.

1 / 5 NEXT