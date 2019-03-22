5 Ideal opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker (far right) is yet to be matched up against an opponent at WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the most important WWE Superstars and professional wrestling personalities of all time.

The legendary "Deadman" has been one of the marquee attractions on the WWE's WrestleMania PPV for several years now, and continues to grace the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" despite his grueling career which started back in 1984.

Now, although The Undertaker last wrestled an official match at WWE's Crown Jewel event in November of last year, it's indeed common knowledge that The Undertaker and WWE likely have a swerve in store for us at this year's edition of WrestleMania, just like they did last year, as well as the years gone by.

With no official opponent announced for The Undertaker for WrestleMania 35, today, we examine the likeliest Superstars whom the WWE could announce as his opponent for a match at 'Mania...

#5 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker would be a true clash of legends

First off, let's examine the Superstar with a relatively low probability of facing The Undertaker. On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kurt Angle announced that he'll wrestle his retirement match at WrestleMania 35; adding that his opponent for the matchup would be none other than longtime on-screen rival Baron Corbin.

The most important thing we need to note over here is that the professional wrestling rumor mill has been rife with banter that the WWE and Angle may very well have us all fooled with the aforementioned Corbin announcement.

In other words, the WWE may have a completely different opponent in mind for Angle -- a much bigger name than Corbin -- and the company could potentially wait until the last moment, before finally revealing Angle's actual opponent for his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

Both The Undertaker as well as Kurt Angle are bona fide legends of the sports-entertainment sphere, and a match between the two at WrestleMania 35 would indisputably be iconic...

