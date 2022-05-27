5 ideal replacements for Dean Ambrose in a reunion of The Shield

It all began in late 2012 as three reckless bandits we now know as The Shield hopped the guard rail at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, as they interrupted the main event of the evening. It would soon be known that the three mystery assailants were Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and, of course, Dean Ambrose.

Over the next several years, no one could stop WWE's newest powerhouse faction known as The Shield. It had been decades since professional wrestling witnessed such destruction and total dominance.

Ever since The Shield was dismantled, fans have been begging for a reunion of the notorious stable. Unfortunately, Dean Ambrose has since left for greener pastures with AEW. This leaves the million-dollar question yet to be answered - "Who could replace Dean Ambrose in a Shield resurgence? Today, we answer that question with Ambrose's top five ideal replacements in the event The Shield makes a comeback.

#5 In our list of 5 potential replacements for Dean Ambrose in The Shield - Ricochet

Joining The Shield may very well be the catalyst that Ricochet desperately needs.

Ricochet broke onto the independent scene in early 2003. Almost immediately, he started turning heads with his electric, high-flying style and his extremely likable persona. Ricochet didn't waste much time before blazing into higher grounds with promotions such as Chikara, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Evolve, just to name a few.

Ricochet found his way to the WWE in 2018, along with a metric ton of high expectations. Since making his debut, Ricochet has had some success, but many fans believe he has yet to reach the level that he was first expected to see. With that said, becoming a member of a faction such as The Shield, which has such high reverence, would do wonders for his career. Ricochet, in the right situation, could be an ideal candidate to replace Dean Ambrose.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles would be a Phenomenal replacement as a member of The Shield.

In late 2015, rumors began to fly regarding the status of international mega-star AJ Styles. Styles was at the top of his game, winning championships all over the world, as well as being at the helm of the notorious NJPW stable known as The Bullet Club. Fans were eager to see if the impossible was indeed possible; could AJ Styles be making that ever-elusive jump to the WWE?

Styles made his debut at the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The deal was finally done and the top free agent in the world was a WWE Superstar. AJ has enjoyed massive success since signing with the company, capturing the WWE Championship twice and has even gone on to become the 22nd person to ever become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

The Phenomenal One is at a point in his career where change could be beneficial for him. With that said, he would be a perfect candidate to replace Ambrose as a new member of a revamped Shield faction. With striking similarities to The Bullet Club, AJ would fit in effortlessly.

#3 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre could easily transition into that role as a member of The Shield 2.0!

Very few performers will ever be able to claim such an epic tale of redemption as Drew McIntyre has. After a not-so-flattering run as a WWE Superstar, McIntyre was released by the company in 2014. Most of us just assumed that the chapter was closed and we would never see The Scottish star back in a WWE ring.

After leaving the company, McIntyre made a historic rebuilding run of redemption that could inspire anyone. He would go on to win titles everywhere he landed, including IMPACT Wrestling. It wasn't long before WWE officials noticed his efforts and quickly got their "Chosen One" back under contract.

The Shield is a stable that would suit McIntyre perfectly, representing those whom society once scorned and tossed aside, which is exactly what Drew McIntyre can relate to.

#2 Corey Graves

This may be a surprise option as a Shield member for some readers.

I could not have written this article without at least some surprising entrant. Corey Graves was someone who many folks thought would eventually work his way to main event status as a WWE Superstar. Unfortunately, after two concussions and the advice of doctors, Corey had to put his dreams on the backburner.

Earlier in 2022, Graves was given the all-clear to return to in-ring action. While this was great news for some, it appears Corey Graves is taking his time and enjoying his commentary role at the moment.

If Corey were to make his highly anticipated return to action, I could not think of a better place for Graves than as a member of a new version of The Shield. He's got the look, the skills, and certainly the charisma to handle the gig. Corey Graves could be Dean Ambrose's replacement.

#1 Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare would be perfect as a member of The Shield.

Even though most fans anticipated Cody Rhodes would make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, it was just one of the most electric pops of all time when Cody returned to face Seth Rollins in front of a jam-packed AT&T Stadium.

Cody has a similar story to Drew McIntyre. He had to distance himself from the WWE for a bit and rebuild himself into a performer that he wanted to be, The American Nightmare. During his time away, Cody spearheaded a revolution known as AEW. But now that's behind him and he's back home, just where he belongs, as a WWE Superstar.

When you look at what The Shield's angle should be, which is to cause complete chaos; Cody Rhodes has the sinister alternative personality needed to fill the shoes of Dean Ambrose. Cody would be able to tap into that other side of his persona, which fans would certainly enjoy.

Edited by Brandon Nell