5 Ideas for Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks' WWE return

The Wyatt Sicks have been off television for some time, and WWE fans seem to be missing Uncle Howdy and his crew. They last made an appearance on WWE TV in December last year.

The group was in a rivalry with The Final Testament for some time before they moved to the SmackDown brand. The faction hasn't shown up on the blue brand since they were moved during the transfer window earlier this year.

Reports suggest that Uncle Howdy suffered an injury that prompted the creative team to give all members a break. Triple H and his men may have some ideas in place for the faction's return down the road.

Check out the five ideas for The Wyatt Sicks’ WWE return under Uncle Howdy’s leadership.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks add another member to the faction

The Wyatt Sicks currently comprises five members. Many believed that Alexa Bliss would join the crew as the sixth member following her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Instead, WWE may plan to bring Braun Strowman to the group in the coming weeks. Eagle-eyed fans recently caught what looked like a future tease for the faction.

Uncle Howdy and his men could get into a rivalry with The Monster of All Monsters and take him down before recruiting him to the group. He would be the perfect inclusion to The Wyatt Sicks faction, having already impressed the WWE Universe during his run as part of The Wyatt Family.

#4. Uncle Howdy sets his sights on the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns on the final SmackDown before 'Mania. The heels could emerge victorious as Triple H may give them a longer run with the title.

If The Street Profits hold the titles post-WrestleMania, Uncle Howdy could bring back The Wyatt Sicks to target the heels. It would be the perfect way to elevate the tag team division and bring the faction close to gold.

Rambling Rabbit and Mercy the Buzzard could challenge Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the titles and potentially bring the group its first championships.

#3. Nikki Cross aims to bring some gold to the faction

Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has been marching ahead as a top heel champion on SmackDown. Nick Aldis will be looking for fresh opponents for her as she pushes along in her quest to become the greatest champion in WWE.

Nikki Cross could get into a rivalry with Green for the title in the coming weeks. She could haunt the heel and remind her of her past deeds while targeting her title.

The Wyatt Sicks could help Nikki Cross win the title to bring some gold to the faction. It would be a good way to elevate them on SmackDown.

#2. Uncle Howdy looks to become a singles champion

Other than Nikki Cross, WWE could push Uncle Howdy upon his return and look to put a championship around The Wyatt Sicks leader’s waist.

This could see him target the United States Champion after WrestleMania 41. Jacob Fatu could win the title at the show, following which he could get into a rivalry with Howdy and his men.

The Bloodline could help him out against Uncle Howdy and his men, and the angle could keep both sides busy for some time. It would be great to see Jacob Fatu roll through the entire babyface faction to prove himself to the WWE Universe.

#1. A new manager joins the fold

Many WWE fans expected Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks. However, Triple H and his crew have seemingly decided against putting the late Bray Wyatt’s former associate with the faction.

Instead, JoJo Offerman could return to the company and become the group’s manager. She has already expressed her interest in returning to the company to manage some superstars.

It would be a great way to use Offerman in a managerial role and keep the faction’s roots alive. Her inclusions could increase WWE fans’ interest in what The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy bring to the table.

