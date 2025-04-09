Uncle Howdy’s next target in WWE appears to have been revealed

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) has surprisingly been absent from WWE for the past few months. Having made a stellar debut last year, The Wyatt Sicks grabbed eyeballs with their remarkable aura. However, after an initial storyline with The Final Testament, which the Uncle Howdy group lost on Monday Night RAW, the mystic faction never got back into action.

Ad

Earlier this year, it was reported that the group had been moved to SmackDown, but in the past two months since, they haven't made any appearance on the blue brand. Though there have been a few screen blackouts during Alexa Bliss' segment on SmackDown, the group never showed up. Further, Alexa was also taken off WWE TV following her Elimination Chamber loss.

However, Uncle Howdy might have just sneaked in an appearance last week backstage on SmackDown and might have also teased his next opponent.

Ad

Trending

Braun Strowman could be Uncle Howdy's next opponent in WWE

A mysterious creature was seen standing near a wall in the distance during Braun Strowman and Solo Sikoa's promo backstage. Seeing as Strowman already shares his past with Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy's next target could be The Monster Among Men. Strowman has had encounters with Bo Dallas' late brother Bray Wyatt and they had brawled inside the ring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now that Strowman is also out of the picture for WrestleMania 41 following his loss to Jacob Fatu in their Last Man Standing Match, he could perhaps be involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy after WrestleMania.

Strowman can also be the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks

If Uncle Howdy doesn't pick him as an opponent, Strowman could be added as the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks. For a while now, there have been speculations of a possible sixth member in the faction, and the name of Alexa Bliss was doing the rounds. Taking Strowman's history with the group, he could potentially be the sixth member of the mystic faction.

Ad

Uncle Howdy can also introduce Aleister Black as a new member of The Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania 41

The Wyatt Sicks' absence from the show has been surprising, and they can even have a grand return at WrestleMania 41, with Aleister Black as a new member of the group. Black is rumored to return to WWE at WrestleMania this year, and there have been speculations of his addition to the group as the sixth member.

Ad

Further, there have also been rumors of Aleister Black seemingly feuding with Uncle Howdy, and later replacing Bo Dallas as the new member of The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Be that as it may, The Wyatt Sicks faction is one of the best things to have come out of WWE in recent times, and it's pertinent that they are involved in some long-term storylines on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how WWE CCO Triple H books the group in the coming days, especially as it seems he has a variety of options to play around with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More