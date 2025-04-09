Uncle Howdy’s next target in WWE appears to have been revealed

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) has surprisingly been absent from WWE for the past few months. Having made a stellar debut last year, The Wyatt Sicks grabbed eyeballs with their remarkable aura. However, after an initial storyline with The Final Testament, which the Uncle Howdy group lost on Monday Night RAW, the mystic faction never got back into action.
Earlier this year, it was reported that the group had been moved to SmackDown, but in the past two months since, they haven't made any appearance on the blue brand. Though there have been a few screen blackouts during Alexa Bliss' segment on SmackDown, the group never showed up. Further, Alexa was also taken off WWE TV following her Elimination Chamber loss.
However, Uncle Howdy might have just sneaked in an appearance last week backstage on SmackDown and might have also teased his next opponent.
Braun Strowman could be Uncle Howdy's next opponent in WWE
A mysterious creature was seen standing near a wall in the distance during Braun Strowman and Solo Sikoa's promo backstage. Seeing as Strowman already shares his past with Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy's next target could be The Monster Among Men. Strowman has had encounters with Bo Dallas' late brother Bray Wyatt and they had brawled inside the ring.
Now that Strowman is also out of the picture for WrestleMania 41 following his loss to Jacob Fatu in their Last Man Standing Match, he could perhaps be involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy after WrestleMania.
Strowman can also be the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks
If Uncle Howdy doesn't pick him as an opponent, Strowman could be added as the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks. For a while now, there have been speculations of a possible sixth member in the faction, and the name of Alexa Bliss was doing the rounds. Taking Strowman's history with the group, he could potentially be the sixth member of the mystic faction.
Uncle Howdy can also introduce Aleister Black as a new member of The Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania 41
The Wyatt Sicks' absence from the show has been surprising, and they can even have a grand return at WrestleMania 41, with Aleister Black as a new member of the group. Black is rumored to return to WWE at WrestleMania this year, and there have been speculations of his addition to the group as the sixth member.
Further, there have also been rumors of Aleister Black seemingly feuding with Uncle Howdy, and later replacing Bo Dallas as the new member of The Wyatt Sicks.
Be that as it may, The Wyatt Sicks faction is one of the best things to have come out of WWE in recent times, and it's pertinent that they are involved in some long-term storylines on SmackDown.
It remains to be seen how WWE CCO Triple H books the group in the coming days, especially as it seems he has a variety of options to play around with.