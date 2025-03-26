Uncle Howdy to leave four Wyatt Sicks members and form new alliance with 6-foot WWE star? Potential swerve explored

Over the past few weeks, Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy have not been part of WWE television. They were part of RAW on Netflix earlier, but since their shift to SmackDown, they have yet to debut on the blue brand. Recently, there were some considerable hints in Alexa Bliss' matches and segments about the arrival of the horror faction, but it's still yet to unfold.

Ad

As we are steering towards WrestleMania 41, there is big speculation that Uncle Howdy might decide to leave all four members of Wyatt Sicks to form a new alliance with Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black). For those unaware, according to recent reports, the former AEW star would soon make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion as part of SmackDown.

Even some cryptic promos have aired on the blue brand that hint Aleister Black is seemingly on his way to a WWE return. The 6ft star and Uncle Howdy have a similar dark gimmicks, but the latter has more horror elements.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

So, with Uncle Howdy yet to debut on SmackDown, it's possible that WWE could bring a drastic shift in his plans. This could happen if Howdy and Black come out on SmackDown as part of the newly formed alliance. This alliance will not only shock the WWE Universe but also create noteworthy buzz for both the stars.

However, it's crucial that WWE needs a solid explanation for why Uncle Howdy left the rest of the Wyatt Sicks faction to form this alliance. Though the above scenario is speculative, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks of SmackDown and when Aleister Black and Wyatt Sicks' leader will debut on the blue brand.

Ad

Will Uncle Howdy & Wyatt Sicks will be part of WrestleMania 41?

Despite not making their debut on SmackDown, reports disclosed that Wyatt Sicks and Howdy are still anticipated to be part of WrestleMania 41. According to sources, the Stamford-based promotion has been planning Alexa Bliss and the horror faction from a significant angle at Showcase of Immortals.

Although it's not official yet to take place as WrestleMania is the biggest stage in the history of WWE, the company might choose the stage to incorporate Wyatt Sicks and Bliss together in a storyline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Overall, WrestleMania 41 will be interesting to witness, especially if WWE decides to pull the reported angle between Howdy and Bliss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback