5 Incidents allegedly responsible for Lio Rush being sent back to WWE NXT

Lio Rush has massive backstage heat for the following reasons

If you watched this week's episode of WWE RAW, you'd have noticed that Bobby Lashley came to the ring without his trusted mouthpiece. While Lashley and Rush made a solid pairing, it does seem like the dream team has come to an end.

And the reason for the same stems from the fact that Rush may have rubbed multiple individuals the wrong way with his backstage antics. The last we heard of him, he was being sent back to NXT, in the light of which Rush was apparently asking for his release from WWE.

Why have things escalated so much and become so bad for someone as talented as Lio Rush? Apart from his incredible mic skills, everyone knows how gifted he is within the squared circle.

Here are 5 incidents reported by reputed publications that may show you what got Lio Rush such heat!

#5 Bringing his wife to backstage rehearsals

Congrats @reymysterio on #30Years! Thank you for inspiring me in ways unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/lZ0YS1czDm — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) May 1, 2019

One of the main issues that earned Lio Rush so much backstage heat follows an interaction that he had with Finn Balor. The Demon King advised Lio Rush to not bring his wife to rehearsals, and Rush did not take too kindly to the friendly advice. And this would lead to him earning quite a reputation backstage.

This is how the original report from Fightful.com reads:

A source on the WWE Roster tells me Lio Rush would be very lucky to be back on the main roster any time soon, if ever. The brash cruiserweight has repeatedly rubbed the locker room the wrong way, and we've heard from several WWE sources that the roster has wanted him out of the locker room for quite a while.

It goes on to talk about the incident at hand:

One apparently involves former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who was making an effort to give Rush advice months ago. Balor allegedly let Rush know that it's quite likely that Vince McMahon wouldn't take kindly to his wife sitting in on rehearsals, and Rush responded unfavourably. Word got around the locker room pretty quickly.

It must be noted that Rush did say in an incident that him and Balor are cool.

