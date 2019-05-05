×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Incidents allegedly responsible for Lio Rush being sent back to WWE NXT

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.61K   //    05 May 2019, 09:54 IST

Lio Rush has massive backstage heat for the following reasons
Lio Rush has massive backstage heat for the following reasons

If you watched this week's episode of WWE RAW, you'd have noticed that Bobby Lashley came to the ring without his trusted mouthpiece. While Lashley and Rush made a solid pairing, it does seem like the dream team has come to an end.

And the reason for the same stems from the fact that Rush may have rubbed multiple individuals the wrong way with his backstage antics. The last we heard of him, he was being sent back to NXT, in the light of which Rush was apparently asking for his release from WWE.

Why have things escalated so much and become so bad for someone as talented as Lio Rush? Apart from his incredible mic skills, everyone knows how gifted he is within the squared circle.

Here are 5 incidents reported by reputed publications that may show you what got Lio Rush such heat!

#5 Bringing his wife to backstage rehearsals

One of the main issues that earned Lio Rush so much backstage heat follows an interaction that he had with Finn Balor. The Demon King advised Lio Rush to not bring his wife to rehearsals, and Rush did not take too kindly to the friendly advice. And this would lead to him earning quite a reputation backstage.

This is how the original report from Fightful.com reads:

A source on the WWE Roster tells me Lio Rush would be very lucky to be back on the main roster any time soon, if ever. The brash cruiserweight has repeatedly rubbed the locker room the wrong way, and we've heard from several WWE sources that the roster has wanted him out of the locker room for quite a while.

It goes on to talk about the incident at hand:

Advertisement
One apparently involves former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who was making an effort to give Rush advice months ago. Balor allegedly let Rush know that it's quite likely that Vince McMahon wouldn't take kindly to his wife sitting in on rehearsals, and Rush responded unfavourably. Word got around the locker room pretty quickly.

It must be noted that Rush did say in an incident that him and Balor are cool.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Mark Henry Lio Rush
Advertisement
WWE News: Mark Henry calls out Lio Rush for lying to him
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: RAW Superstar to be sent back to NXT as punishment
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Lio Rush's WWE status, details of one of his backstage incidents
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: New details emerge on why Lio Rush has backstage heat
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Lio Rush reportedly urging WWE to release him rather than send him to NXT
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says Lio Rush' behavior confuses him
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Lio Rush's Heat
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Current Superstar says someone in the company wants to get him released
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had backstage heat - and what happened next
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Lio Rush recently offered incredible WWE contract, turned it down
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us