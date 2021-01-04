Create
5 Incredible confrontations between current and former WWE stars we could see on RAW Legends Night

These five incredible confrontations could really make things very interesting
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Modified 04 Jan 2021, 11:36 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
WWE will be celebrating RAW Legends Night this week, meaning that the Superstars that have paved the way for the stars of today will be in attendance.

This creates an incredible opportunity for the WWE Superstars of today to create a magical memory with the stars from the yesteryears at RAW Legends Night, especially if one assumes a lot more people than usual will be watching the program.

Without further ado, here are five dream confrontations we could potentially see on RAW Legends Night, featuring past and present WWE Superstars.

#5 Could WWE Champion Drew McIntyre celebrate his big victory on RAW Legends Night with 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan?

Hulk Hogan may be the most popular megastar in the history of WWE. He's seen it all and done it all. And he is scheduled to make a return on RAW Legends Night, where he may be booked in a segment with Drew McIntyre.

Hulk Hogan has the utmost respect for Drew McIntyre, and these quotes showcase his regard for the current face of the company.

"Then on the other hand I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good," said Hogan. 
When Drew McIntyre defeats Keith Lee as he is likely to do on RAW Legends Night, it is very probable that Hulk Hogan may step out to celebrate his victory with him. It will be a sign of validation, from the greatest ever to lace up a pair of boots, recognizing the next generation of WWE talent.

Is Drew McIntyre Hulk Hogan's true successor?

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 04 Jan 2021, 11:36 IST
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Hulk Hogan
