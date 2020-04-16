5 rare, unused character designs for WWE legends revealed

These rare drawings reveal Superstars you know in ways you won't...

Former world champions and fan favorites feature in this fascinating collection.

We've unearthed some great photos from WWE's drawing board

Professional wrestling is one of the finest forms of entertainment there is. You know that already, of course, otherwise you probably wouldn't be here.

It's the perfect combination of breathtaking athleticism, great stories, good-quality production, and so much more. Perhaps the most exceptional quality of the product for us, as fans, are the characters we're asked to invest in.

From The Undertaker to Stone Cold Steve Austin, and from Hulk Hogan to Mick Foley's incredible treble of creations, we're all able to recall the fantastic memories created for us by these incredible characters.

It may be worth considering, however, that there is an incredible amount of work that needs to be done before a character debuts on WWE television. Whether they turn out to be long-standing successes or short-lived flops, every creation from the minds of Vince McMahon, his teams, and those playing the characters have been through a process of concept, design, and discussion.

Today, we'll be taking a look at some of the incredible conceptual designs that were the forerunners to some of the most memorable names and characters in WWE history. We'll be exploring what sat on the proverbial cutting room floor, by examining 5 incredible design concepts for WWE legends that never made it on screen.

#5. Mankind

The Headcase, the creation that inspired Mankind

Mick Foley is one of the best-known names in WWE history. Before he was a Hall of Fame star and a General Manager of RAW, he wrestled in alternating stints as Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and, first of all, in WWE, Mankind.

Mankind made his WWE debut in the mid-1990s and quickly engaged in high-profile feuds with the likes of The Undertaker. While the image of Mankind may be fresh in your mind, it's fascinating to see these photos that show the original pitch for Foley was a character called Headcase.

Now there are similarities between Headcase and Mankind, and you can see where one influenced the other. Still, I would argue that the original concept of Headcase was even more sinister and frightening than the character we saw on our screens.

