5 incredible matches of Sami Callihan that everyone should watch

Arunava Ghoshal 147 // 24 Oct 2019, 07:39 IST

Sami Callihan

'The Draw' Sami Callihan is someone who inarguably lives up to his nickname. The current Impact Wrestling Superstar doesn't fail to remain in the headlines, courtesy of the incredible performances he delivers every time he is in the ring.

Callihan has wrestled in all the major promotions, be it Impact Wrestling or Lucha Underground or New Japan Pro Wrestling. He had a brief tenure in WWE as well, where he was a part of the NXT roster as Solomon Crowe. The Callihan Death Machine is also known for his work in PWG, Major League Wrestling Dragon Gate, Ring of Honor, CZW and Insanity Pro Wrestling, among others.

In case you haven't seen much of this talented athlete, this article will help you out as we take a look at some of the most memorable matches featuring Sami Callihan.

Also, Sportskeeda's own, Gary Cassidy, recently got a chance to catch up with The Draw and it's something everyone should check out!

Honorable mention: Jeremiah Crane vs Taya (Lucha Underground)

Crane vs Taya

Sami Callihan debuted in Lucha Underground under the moniker of Jeremiah Crane, the on-screen boyfriend of Ivelisse. In its third season, proprietor Dario Cueto introduced a 32-man tournament with the winner receiving The Cueto Cup and a shot at the Lucha Underground Championship.

Crane was also one of the participants in the tourney and after picking up a victory against Killshot, he was scheduled to square off against Taya in the second round. The match was short and Crane would advance to the following round.

In the interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Sami Callihan reflected on his encounter with the current Impact Women's Champion from their Lucha Underground days.

Me and Taya Valkyrie's match from Lucha Underground doesn't get enough press for how good it was. It's right up there with my matches with Tessa Blanchard.

