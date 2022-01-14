5 most incredible Royal Rumble match moments of the last 15 years

The Royal Rumble is known for its surprising moments and superstar returns. From Shawn Michaels entering at #1 and winning in 1995 to Drew McIntyre claymoring Brock Lesnar out of the ring in 2020, the Rumble is responsible for some of the best moments in WWE history. Now that the 2022 edition is around the corner, let's look at the biggest Rumble moments of the past 15 years.

This list mainly highlights some of the great Rumble returns but also features an incredible moment that has earned its place in Rumble history.

5. Titus O’Neil Slip (The Greatest Royal Rumble, 2018)

WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia has given us incredible wrestling moments. However, few of these compare to what happened in the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium when WWE came to Riyadh in 2018.

The Greatest Royal Rumble was held on April 27, 2018, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was given this name as the match card included a 50-man Rumble match, the largest (or greatest) participant count to date.

Titus O’Neil, who entered the match as the 39th participant, became the stuff of wrestling legend as this happened:

From the commentary team of Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Byron Saxton to the backstage production crew, Vince McMahon himself burst into laughter. This moment was replayed countless times for fans to rewatch and laugh at. McMahon shook O’Neil’s hand and gave him a pat on the back for the hilarious moment.

Titus’ slip also spawned several memes and reactions on social media. It became one of the most memorable Rumble moments in recent history.

