WWE returns to their home of Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, this Friday for Super SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has an extensive history in the 'World's Most Famous Arena' with historic matches, events and moments. They date all the way back to the 1950s with names from The McMahon family promoting them such as Jess McMahon and Vincent J. McMahon.

Iconic events throughout the history of WWE have taken place at Madison Square Garden. These include the first WrestleMania, Hulk Hogan winning the WWE Championship for the first time and the very first SummerSlam pay-per-view event as well.

The arena is often seen as WWE's "home base" in the United States. This is due to its history with the building as well as being a New York-based promotion in its infancy during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at 5 incredible WWE Madison Square Garden matches.

#5. D-Generation X vs. Chris Jericho & The Big Show vs. John Cena & The Undertaker (WWE Monday Night RAW 2009)

WWE Monday Night RAW returned to Madison Square Garden in 2009 for one of its most memorable episodes in recent history.

The show was guest hosted by WWE Hall of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. It featured an incredible segment with Kofi Kingston hitting Randy Orton with The Boom Drop from out of the stands.

The show featured a main event with six of the biggest WWE Superstars in company history in an epic triple threat tag team main event.

D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) faced off against Unified Tag Team Champions Chris Jericho & The Big Show and World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker & WWE Champion John Cena.

It hyped up the respective WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Matches at that year's Survivor Series. The match was historic mainly due to the names involved.

John Cena got the victory for his team by pinning Triple H after hitting the Attitude Adjustment. Once the match was over, The Undertaker hit John Cena with a Tombstone, much to the delight of the New York crowd.

Edited by Jack Cunningham