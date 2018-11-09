5 Indy Superstars who have rejected offers by the WWE

This is a scene which is likely unlikely to happen

WWE was for a long time considered to be the end all and be all of professional wrestling. Ever since WCW closed its doors in 2002, WWE became the biggest game in the town with no credible competition around became the go-to destination for young and up and coming wrestlers.

But in the recent times, there has been a seismic shift in how the company is being perceived and with the rapid rise of independent wrestling, some wrestlers do not seem very keen on signing with the world's biggest wrestling promotion. WWE's hectic schedule along with the company stifling a performer's control over his/her character is cited to be the major reason why these Superstars have refrained from the company despite being offered what may be assumed to be a big money deal as these Superstars are some of the biggest stars in the independent circuit.

Now, we aren't ruling out the possibility of these Superstars eventually signing with the WWE in the near future, it's just that they are currently happy where they are and no immediate plans of going to the WWE.

So, with that being said, here are five independent wrestlers who have turned potential lucrative deals by the WWE:

#5 Zack Sabre Jr

ZSJ would have been a great addition to NXT UK

One of the standout performers in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, the Brit was one of the favourites to win the 32-man tournament. ZSJ defeated Tyson Dux, Drew Gulak, Noam Darr on his way to the semi-finals where he lost to Gran Metalik. Rumours began surfacing after the tournament ended that ZSJ was offered a lucrative deal by the WWE which he refused.

The report also mentioned that ZSJ was initially pencilled in to win the entire thing but his refusal to commit to the company led to them changing their plan and having the Brit lose in the semi-finals.

ZSJ has been doing quite well for himself and signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling last year joining the 'Suzuki Gun' stable. The British Submission Machine holds victories over top NJPW stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito and also won the prestigious New Japan Cup this year. The Brit is all set to make his ROH on December 14 at their 'Final Battle' pay-per-view.

