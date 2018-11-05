5 inter-brand matches that must happen soon

The one night of the year, when RAW and Smackdown superstars compete in one-on-one competition is fast approaching. Ever since the brand split took place in 2016, Survivor Series has become a much sought-after PPV due to its bragging rights nature.

Smackdown took home the prize in 2016 and RAW was victorious in 2017, but the sheer amount of fantasy match-ups resulted in the fans being the real winners.

Three cross promotional matches have already been announced for this year's PPV, and all of them look like mega-money matchups on paper. WWE is capitalizing on the popularity of the brand warfare by giving the WWE Universe exactly what they want.

WWE's current roster is stacked with superstars, right from RAW to SDL to NXT to NXT UK to 205 Live. This has spawned the possibilities of several match-ups between superstars who are not currently wrestling on the same show.

However, several fantasy matchups are still out there and WWE can make Survivor Series an even bigger deal with these!

#5: Drew McIntyre v Jeff Hardy

A match-up for the ages!

Drew Mcintyre first debuted in WWE around the same time when Jeff Hardy left the company. Both these wrestlers have dominated the indie circuit for the better part of the last decade and made triumphant returns to WWE.

McIntyre's transition to the main roster has been nothing short of spectacular. He hasn't been pinned clean in the last six months, which speaks volumes.

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre have the ability to produce a match which is bound to tear the house down and with the right booking, easily produce a MOTY contender.

Both these wrestlers have yet to cross paths in the promotion.

McIntyre and Hardy are two stalwarts and WWE must book this dream match-up as soon as possible.

