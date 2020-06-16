5 Interesting Brock Lesnar backstage stories that you need to know

Do you know about the mischievous and romantic side of The Beast Incarnate?

Brock Lesnar is a multi-time World Champion in WWE!

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar!

When you talk about the most dominating Superstars in WWE history, one name more often than not comes to the mind - Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has had a stellar career with WWE, achieving feats that many can only dream of.

Making his WWE debut on an episode of RAW on March 18, 2002, Brock Lesnar is an eight-time World champion in the promotion. He has also won the Royal Rumble (2003), King of the Ring (2002), and the Money in the Bank match (2019).

Ever since his return to WWE in 2012, he has been booked as an unstoppable machine, destroying numerous Superstars on his path. WWE shocked the entire world by letting Brock Lesnar pin The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX to end the latter's legendary undefeated streak on the Show of Shows.

While we are so used to watching him suplex his opponents all over the ring, not many of us know how Brock Lesnar is backstage as he likes to keep his personal life out of the glam light.

So let's take a look at five very interesting backstage stories about the Beast Incarnate. Be sure to comment down and let me know your thoughts and reactions on the same!

#5 Brock Lesnar's hilarious incident with The Big Show

Ouch, that's disgusting!

WWE Superstars are humans as well and they face all the little issues that a normal human being does. A hilarious example of the same took place in WWE's tour of South Africa during Brock Lesnar's first run with the company where he took on the Big Show.

The World's Largest Athlete was suffering from food poisoning before the match but still decided to go on with the match, which did not turn out to be a good idea. During the course of the match, Brock Lesnar went for a suplex on the Big Show, but as he slammed him on the canvas, the Big Show exploded with diarrhea all over him. The World's largest athlete recalled the embarrassing moment during Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast -

“Just because I s*** myself Brock thought it was hysterical. He’s laughing at me the whole time”

“I think it was two Germans and a belly to belly (suplex) and Brock just started laughing, he goes ‘huh, huh, huh, did you poop yourself, but he didn’t say poop. And I said ‘yeh, a**clown, can we just go home now?" (finish the match)

“Can I get an F-5 and get the hell out of here?”

