5 Interesting changes that could happen if Brock Lesnar becomes the WWE Champion

Could The Beast Incarnate win the title on Friday Night?

SmackDown Live will enter a brand new era on Friday night and it will be marked by a major match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar. Even those who are new to WWE can see clear as day, that WWE likely wants Brock Lesnar to be the face of SmackDown on FOX, going forward.

Brock Lesnar has many accolades in the unscripted combat sports world, including the UFC, and he is guaranteed to bring many casual viewers back to the product. At a time when very few Superstars are truly household names, Brock Lesnar is someone who's a part of pop culture, someone that almost everyone knows.

So, let's run with the fact that Brock Lesnar is the favorite to become the WWE Champion on the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX. If he does claim the WWE Championship, we may see a lot of interesting changes, good or bad, transpire in WWE.

Let me know your thoughts on Lesnar becoming Champion.

#5 A part-time champion

There is no way that Brock Lesnar is going to show up every week on SmackDown Live if he captures the championship this time. Which means that we're going to go back to the time when RAW had a part-time champion, who'd only show up on certain weeks and not appear on others. I guess it's easier to do on SmackDown than RAW because it is a shorter show than RAW is.

In a sense, it may even be better because it will build anticipation on when the WWE Champion will show up next to dominate the roster. The only drawback that I see from this whole deal is that there's no chance that Brock Lesnar will wrestle on SmackDown Live, meaning that the champion will not be a part of the main event matches.

