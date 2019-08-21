5 Interesting mistakes WWE made this week on SmackDown Live (August 20th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.79K // 21 Aug 2019, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of glaring mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

Clash of Champions is right around the corner and it seems that WWE is focusing on making this one of the highlights of the year. The company has decided to rehash the King of the Ring tournament so that the finals can take place at next month's pay-per-view and these matches will now become the focus of WWE TV in the build to the show on September 15th.

The other main SmackDown Live storyline at present follows the man who attacked Roman Reigns. The Big Dog was the victim of two separate attacks on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago, but the culprit has still not been found. Daniel Bryan and Rowan are trying to clear their name after Buddy Murphy put them in the frame, but this week definitely didn't go to plan.

WWE made a number of shocking mistakes this week on SmackDown Live, here are just a few that need to be addressed.

#5 Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens is far from over

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon still have their own issues

Shane McMahon faced Kevin Owens at SummerSlam with the stipulation that if KO lost then he would be forced to quit WWE, it was thought that following this match if Owens was able to win then McMahon's TV time would be scaled back, since that was the main reason why Owens wanted to face The Best In The World.

In recent weeks, the rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens has continued instead and this week McMahon was able to ensure that Elias moved forward in the King of the Ring tournament.

Shane McMahon is taking TV time from all other athletes in WWE at present and continues to be part of around three segments a night without any need. Hopefully, Clash of Champions will see a change of pace for SmackDown Live ahead of their switch over to FOX.

1 / 5 NEXT