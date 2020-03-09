5 interesting stats coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Phillipa Marie

Some interesting stats are coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 took center stage last night in Philadelphia as the fate of the RAW Women's Championship hung in the balance in the main event. Six women stepped inside Satan's Structure for the chance to challenge Becky Lynch for the Championship in less than four weeks.

Shayna Baszler came out on top and confirmed that she would be given a chance at revenge when she faces the woman that attacked her during WWE Survivor Series in November. Sami Zayn also made headlines last night when he was able to defeat Braun Strowman to become Intercontinental Champion, his first main roster championship since his promotion.

Even though there were no main male or female Championships defended at Elimination Chamber 2020 last night, there are still some impressive stats coming out of the show.

#5 The Undertaker's first appearance since 2010

The Undertaker is currently teasing a match against AJ Styles for WrestleMania 36 in less than four weeks, so it didn't come as much of a shock that The Deadman made an appearance in Philadelphia to cost AJ the win in his match against Aleister Black.

Undertaker appeared and took out both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before Chokeslamming AJ and leaving him to receive a Black Mass from The Dutch Destroyer.

This appearance becomes even more exciting when you add into the equation the fact that The Undertaker's last appearance at Elimination Chamber was back in 2010 when he was the man defending his Championship inside the structure. This was also the same night that Taker's pyros malfunctioned ahead of his match.

The pay-per-view has always been seen as filler on The Road to WrestleMania, which could be why this was the former World Champion's first appearance in a decade.

