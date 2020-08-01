5 Interesting things that could happen after The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown

The ending of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was one of the biggest shockers that we have seen on WWE programming this year. After Nikki Cross was unsuccessful in defeating the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in the main event, it looked as if we'll finally see her turn on Alexa Bliss. And she did in a way, as she pushed Alexa Bliss after her match and went backstage.

But this was not the talking point as what happened after that blew everyone's mind. As the Goddess was down in the ring, wondering why her "best friend" Nikki did that to her, lights went off in a familiar spooky fashion. The Fiend appeared in the ring behind Alexa Bliss, who was frightened as if she had seen a ghost.

But that was not all, as The Fiend went on to attack Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw, and all she could do was scream for help. Now, the question on everyone's mind is - what is next? Let's take a look at the five things that could happen after The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown tonight. Be sure to chime in with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

#5 Bray Wyatt reveals that he has trapped Alexa Bliss

Last month, "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" saw Bray Wyatt take on Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. The "cinematic style" match received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but one thing that everyone loved about it was the cameo from Alexa Bliss, who apparently appeared as Sister Abigail, trying to lure Braun Strowman.

The ending of the match saw The Fiend appear and take out Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion has since been missing from SmackDown. Bray Wyatt gave a warning to the Monster Among Men this week on SmackDown by mentioning that "HE" wants the Universal Championship, but also said that Braun Strowman was nowhere to be found after disappearing in the swamp.

Attacking Alexa Bliss could be a way to lure Strowman back to SmackDown. We might see Bray Wyatt appear next week to reveal that he has trapped Alexa Bliss, maybe inside the Firefly Fun House.