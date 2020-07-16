5 interesting things you should know about the WWE United States Championship

The WWE United States Championship is one of the most coveted prizes in the history of professional wrestling. The belt has been held by some of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle, and was once a prominently featured title belt in WCW. WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place on July 19, 2020, and WWE veteran MVP will take on Apollo Crews for his WWE United States Championship.

MVP recently introduced a brand new US title belt, and it will replace the one Apollo is holding currently if MVP ends up defeating him for the belt. With Extreme Rules mere days away from us, let's discuss a few interesting things about one of the most prized possessions in all of WWE.

#5 The United States title had been in need of an upgrade for a long time

The WWE US title

The United States title's current design (the title that Apollo holds) has been a mainstay in WWE for the past 17 years, ever since it was re-commissioned in 2003 on the SmackDown brand. A tournament was held for the title, with Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit going at it at Vengeance 2003 to determine the winner. Guerrero emerged victorious when all was said and done, to bag the title.

Ever since then, the belt has changed hands dozens of times, but never got a redesign. John Cena ditched the belt for a custom-made spinner belt in 2004, but the belt was trashed and destroyed by JBL and his lackeys when Orlando Jordan defeated Cena for the title on the road to WrestleMania.

The title did get a bit of an upgrade in regards to its design in 2014. This makes the US title's design the oldest one currently used in WWE. But it could all change at Extreme Rules 2020.