5 interesting things that could happen on Raw & SmackDown next week

Will Kevin Owens suffer the consequences for turning on The New Day?

The week after the Superstar Shake-Up went by fast, but has already given rise to some great rivalries to look out for.

With Money in the Bank only three weeks away, WWE has been trying its best to settle all the superstars who have switched brands down, while getting them involved in new feuds.

This has definitely given rise to some dream matches which we will get to see in the near future.

We also saw the return of Bray Wyatt this past week which raises a few interesting questions. Apart from that, who will become the contenders to the championships on both the brands and which men and women will game supremacy over the two main brands? All this and a lot more will unfold in the weeks to come.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that could happen on Monday and Tuesday night next week, and how it can impact the next pay-per-view event.

#5 Drew McIntyre hunts down Baron Corbin

Last week on Raw, two triple-threat matches were set up with the winners going head to head later in the night and determine a number one contender for the Universal Championship.

While AJ Styles won the first triple-threat match by defeating Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe, it was Baron Corbin who surprisingly defeated The Miz and Drew McIntyre to win the second match.

Later in the night, Styles defeated Corbin to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship. While Corbin won his first match of the night, it was due to a situation created by Drew McIntyre which he took advantage of.

As McIntyre would not be happy with his heel partner’s tactics, we should expect McIntyre to exact revenge from Corbin this week either in the form of a match, or an attack which will lead to a match between the two men at a later date.

