5 Interesting things that could happen when Beth Phoenix returns to RAW

Is there a bigger reason why Beth Phoenix is making her return?

It was revealed this past week on Monday Night RAW that in an interesting twist, Edge's wife Beth Phoenix will make her return to WWE TV next week to be part of the storyline. Phoenix is a former Women's Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer, which means that she's in a good position to be part of anything physical that is set to happen in the feud with Orton.

There was a time when Randy Orton was one of the most hated heels in WWE and he often targeted the family of the opponent that he was facing at the time. This most famously happened when John Cena and Orton had one of their infamous battles and Cena's father was punt kicked at ringside when he was dragged in from the crowd.

Orton is unpredictable at present and adding Phoenix to the mix could make this feud much more personal. There are so many options that WWE could have when the former Champion returns to RAW in Brooklyn and here are just five of them.

#5. Beth Phoenix addresses Edge's recent injury

Beth Phoenix and Edge have been together for almost a decade which means that she has been by his side throughout the process of him being told that he can no longer wrestle.

Edge named Beth as one of the people who had supported him through it all when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame which means that Phoenix knows how much he struggled to come to terms with being told he could no longer do what he loved.

Phoenix is the best person to explain what Randy Orton could have taken from Edge by attacking him. The WWE Universe has moved forward since the attack and this could be a fantastic way to ensure that Edge still has all the sympathy in this feud.

