5 Interesting things we could see on RAW this week

Jayesh Motwani
08 Dec 2019, 20:27 IST

Last week's RAW episode was disappointing

Last week's episode of RAW was, for the lack of a better word, disappointing. With TLC approaching fast, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman need to pull up their socks and deliver a good episode this week

Before going on, let's recount the major things that went down last week. Seth Rollins' apology didn't go down very well with the WWE Universe and Kevin Owens' match with Bobby Lashley, who'd accepted his open challenge, was cut short as K.O. got jumped by The Authors of Pain and was dragged back to the locker room.

Next, Lashley and Lana were arrested and escorted out of the arena in handcuffs. Then, Charlotte Flair lost to the Kabuki Warriors, while Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black engaged in yet another intense face-off. Finally, The OC won against the team of Rey Mysterio, Humberto Carillo, and Ricochet, but the celebrations were cut short as the leader of the group was hit with an 'RKO outta nowhere'.

Pale storyline continuation, predicted outcomes, no signs of Brock Lesnar - the writers need to be on their A-game this week if things are to get interesting.

Keeping that last bit in mind, here are five things we could see on RAW this week:

#5 Liv Morgan returns to help the Kabuki Warriors against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan has been out for a while now and her Twitter activities suggest that a return is in the works, quite possibly with a totally different gimmick.

So, if and when Becky Lynch returns and evens the odds by joining Charlotte Flair against the Kabuki Warriors, could we also see Liv Morgan return and aid the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions against the two Horsewomen? It could lead to a new stable being formed between three heels.

Also, it would give The Kabuki Warriors a mouthpiece, which they have been lacking since Paige left. This would be a great way to bring Liv Morgan straight back into the main event picture.

