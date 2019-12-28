5 Interesting things WWE subtly told us on WWE SmackDown: Tag team to split, Superstar becomes comedy character again

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns and King Corbin are certainly far from done

Reading between the lines. It is an art that only the most seasoned WWE fans have mastered where they see the events that have transpired and derive their conclusions based on what's happening on their screens.

In this article, I shall point out 5 things that WWE subtly told us on this week's show. I invite you to comment and share your thoughts on my points and also point out the things that you believe that I may have missed in my review.

This was the last SmackDown of the year and in my opinion, it was a fun show. I do really believe that the 2-hour format makes SmackDown a much easier show to watch than RAW.

So, without further ado, I'd like to present 5 subtle things that WWE told us this week.

#5 Major rift in Fire & Desire

All good things must someday come to an end, and I do believe that such is the case with Fire & Desire - the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose is obviously entering into some kind of love triangle storyline with Otis and Dolph Ziggler, while Sonya Deville is upset that Mandy Rose wasn't by her side. It does seem like the group is headed for a split!

And this is not a bad thing at all because these two women can, in turn, elevate one another with a very entertaining feud. They are obviously the best of friends and as we have seen in the past, the best of friends also make the best on-screen rivals as well. A classic case in point would be Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair who are bitter rivals on-screen but the best of friends in real life.

Let's hope that Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have a great feud, very soon.

1 / 5 NEXT