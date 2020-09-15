5 Interesting ways to bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE for the biggest impact

It is common knowledge by now, that Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE has expired, and at this point in time, he is a free agent. While Brock Lesnar may leave the green pastures of WWE behind him and choose to sign with Tony Khan and AEW in the future, it does seem like a very distant possibility, as many have said.

So, provided that Brock Lesnar does come back to WWE, how does he create the most impact, you rightfully ask? These are the 5 feuds that could really shake the product up in the best way possible.

The best thing about Brock Lesnar is his mystique and aura because so little is known of the man that has dominated WWE for so many years now.

#5 Brock Lesnar clashes with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley to elevate the mid-card Championship

The idea for a clash between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley isn't a new thought, but the previous WWE version of Bobby Lashley, when he was involved in the angle with Rusev and Lana, wasn't necessarily the killer combat sports specialist we needed to see for a potential clash of such great magnitude. Fast forward a few months, and aligned with MVP, Bobby Lashley has turned his WWE career around, going back to being the brutal beast we always knew him to be. So, could he potentially take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE United States Championship?

The answer is, of course, a resounding yes, because much like John Cena's run with the WWE United States Championship, having Brock Lesnar in the title picture will greatly elevate the value and prestige of the Championship.

Do not rule out the idea of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at a WWE pay-per-view in either 2020 or 2021.