5 Interesting ways Sheamus could make his return

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Sheamus is back just in time for the Royal Rumble!

The WWE Universe is patiently waiting for Sheamus to return to the ring once again, but fans still wonder when and where he’ll be making his return.

We’ve watched the former World Heavyweight Champion deliver several strong promos in vignettes that are being aired on SmackDown every week, but we’re still not sure what character Sheamus will undertake and who he’ll go after once he finally does make his long anticipated return.

Sheamus has already named a few Superstars with whom he’s unhappy in his promos, but exactly who he will target will be up for speculation until it actually happens. Sheamus is one of the top Superstars in WWE, and also one of its longest-tenured wrestlers in the company, and figures to have a significant role heading forward. It will be interesting to see how WWE Creative builds up his return in order to build SmackDown again.

In this article, we will look at five ways in which Sheamus could make his return to the wrestling ring.

#5 By attacking a heel

'The Showoff' is currently without a storyline and could take on Sheamus when he returns

Sheamus’ vignettes have shown that he is not happy with how the SmackDown roster is performing at the moment, and he’s promised to bring the life back into the Blue Brand.

During his initial promos, Sheamus called out several Superstars who are currently playing various roles on SmackDown, but has been vague about which side he will actually be on. By leaving the door open, Sheamus could return as a babyface, as SmackDown currently has several heels who certainly need to be taught a lesson. Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura are two mid-card heels who could do very well in a rivalry against Sheamus. Apart from those two, a rivalry between 'The Celtic Warrior' and longtime tag team partner Cesaro could prove to be a treat for fans.

At a time when it seems like Braun Strowman and Nakamura will be competing for the Intercontinental Championship, we could see Sheamus make a return and take out Cesaro, who is currently working alongside Nakamura. This could level the field for Strowman, and allow for Sheamus to engage in a high profile rivalry that is sure to be beloved by fans.

1 / 5 NEXT