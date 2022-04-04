5 interesting WWE feuds that can start on RAW & SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 – Roman Reigns meets new challenger, Cody Rhodes picks his target, 6-time champion returns

WWE delivered an epic show on both nights of WrestleMania 38, and we are now preparing for a new season. The coming weeks will witness huge returns, exciting new storylines, and compelling feuds full of surprises.

Every superstar on the roster will look to make the most of fresh opportunities across both brands, but few will manage to change their careers forever.

Here, we look at some of the most interesting feuds on RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next opponent

Roman Reigns has huge challenges ahead of him

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to pick up a historic victory and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Moving forward, we could see him make appearances on both RAW and SmackDown. He now has potential challengers in Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

The All Mighty recently returned after a short hiatus. He could claim that he never technically lost his title as he was ruled out of the Elimination Chamber match. Moreover, Lashley has been booked as a face since his return, especially after he ended Omos’ undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

He will make for an exciting opponent against Reigns in the coming months.

The champion’s other potential title contender is from the blue brand. WWE kept McIntyre away from the title picture after moving him to SmackDown. He is one of the few superstars who could pose a credible threat to Roman Reigns’ dominance. Not to forget, he is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

However, the creative team could potentially be inclined towards setting up this match at SummerSlam and not sooner.

#4 Cody Rhodes extends his feud with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are not done with each other

Following his epic return at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes has officially confirmed that he will compete on WWE RAW.

He is looking forward to getting his hands on the microphone for the first time and is expected to address his absence and plans for the show. But it would be naïve to think that this segment will feature no interruptions.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling is a love story Wrestling is a love story

Seth Rollins, who lost against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, will demand a rematch. The Architect is a top heel on the red brand and wouldn’t take kindly to his big loss against a surprise opponent.

Thus, the two superstars might officially kickstart their feud to set up a massive rematch at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

#3 Bayley returns to WWE and targets top prize

Bayley has multiple options to explore

Former women’s champion Bayley was ruled out of action after sustaining a severe injury. Previous reports have claimed that she will be ready for her in-ring return at the time of WrestleMania. We might see her walk out to a deafening pop if she is medically clear to compete as she targets gold on RAW or SmackDown.

Interestingly, The Role Model shared a brutal history with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. She has also confirmed that she is now a free agent, leaving enough room for speculation.

Bayley was forced to take a hiatus before WWE fans returned to the shows. She worked hard to get comfortable as a heel but never got a chance to play the villain in front of fans. That could change soon after her arrival.

Moreover, the women’s division on RAW and SmackDown could use an exciting edition at the season premiere.

#2 Logan Paul makes The Miz pay for his betrayal at WWE WrestleMania

The Miz betrayed Logan Paul at WrestleMania

The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. Despite a commendable effort from the father-son duo, The A-Lister and his partner eventually picked up a victory.

However, their celebrations were cut short after The Miz betrayed Paul and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Logan Paul was impressive in his match, and he might not be done just yet. In fact, he has an excellent reason to come back and demands answers from The Miz.

We might see them involved in an extended feud on RAW that would eventually set up a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Paul has proven his in-ring prowess, and the creative team might be inclined towards his social media popularity to draw more casual fans.

#1 Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss finally split up on WWE SmackDown

This alliance could end soon

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have spent the last few months tormenting Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. Once he was done with Moss, McIntyre silenced Corbin once and for all at WrestleMania 38.

We might now see the two wannabe comedians split up on the blue brand. Corbin is a former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and yet when Moss won the prestigious competition last week, he said he did it all by himself.

Moss has also struggled to make Corbin laugh in recent weeks, as his recent jokes have come at the expense of his mentor. He also momentarily distracted Corbin during his WrestleMania match, allowing McIntyre to shift the moment in his favor.

All the incidents mentioned above could collectively cause Corbin to attack Moss and mark the beginning of their feud. After all, Happy Corbin is one of the few WWE Superstars who can make all their opponents look like babyfaces.

