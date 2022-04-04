WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Flops and Hits: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Champion, 'future world champion' revealed, new heel faction

WrestleMania 38 is finally in the history books, and it’s one of the best editions of the show that we have seen in the last few years. With the first night delivering an epic show, there was a lot of pressure to execute an equally good second night.

WWE did well in living up to the challenge as Night Two lived up to the hype as we saw several surprising moments and two huge title changes.

The performances, storylines, and in-ring action were exactly what you would expect from the top names at WrestleMania. There were a couple of mistakes, but they barely made a dent in a near-flawless show. Hence, today’s review does not include ‘flops.'

Instead, we will look at the biggest hits from WrestleMania Sunday. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns becomes Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 38

The biggest WrestleMania match of all time saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns face each other in a high-stakes title unification match. Both superstars looked determined to walk out of the show as the new Undisputed Champion, but The Tribal Chief prevailed in the end.

The match started on a good note, and with time, both superstars tried to use more creative offenses. They accidentally knocked out the referee at one point, which allowed Reigns to hit a low blow, but he still couldn’t pin Lesnar. Later in the match, he struggled to get out of Kimura Lock, but Paul Heyman helped him by using motivational words and subtly manipulating the ropes.

As entertaining as their bout was, the finish left the viewers slightly disappointed. It appeared the final moments of the match were rushed as Reigns delivered a quick Spear. The match official did a fast count to ensure that The Tribal Chief got the victory.

Roman Reigns left a devastated Brock Lesnar in the ring and taunted The Beast Incarnate while celebrating on the ramp. It might not have been the best WrestleMania match of the year, but it was undoubtedly a befitting end to one of the most entertaining WrestleMania feuds of all time.

#5 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Pat McAfee (with Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin)

Pat McAfee is brilliant

Pat McAfee got an opportunity to compete at WrestleMania, and it became one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history. Purely from an entertainment perspective, McAfee was the best performer on tonight’s show.

First, Vince McMahon made his way to the ring and introduced Austin Theory as the future Universal Champion. Then came Pat McAfee, who was welcomed with one of the biggest pops of the night.

The two superstars executed multiple amazing spots, including one in which McAfee jumped to the top turnbuckle and delivered a picturesque suplex. The crowd cheered for him throughout the match, and he eventually pinned Theory as McMahon stared from ringside.

Pat McAfee taunted Vince McMahon following the match, which led to their impromptu bout. Theory attacked McAfee from behind, which eventually allowed McMahon to pin the SmackDown commentator, but the theatrics were out of the world.

His in-ring return at WrestleMania had everyone out of their seats, but things were about to get better. Vince McMahon’s celebration was cut short by the sound of shattering glass, and the crowd went wild while fear dawned on WWE Chairman’s face.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his way to the ring and delivered a Stunner to Austin Theory, who sold the move as if his life depended on it. Austin then shared a beer with McMahon, and, as always, it ended with the WWE Chairman taking a Stunner. Unfortunately, a botch caused it to be one of the worst Stunners of all time, but it was still amazing.

Finally, Austin invited Pat McAfee to celebrate with him, and they both drank beer together, after which there was another Stunner.

McAfee was drinking beer despite laying half-dead at ringside, and Steve Austin enjoyed himself inside the ring. It was a brilliant segment from start to finish, but one name deserves a special mention -- Michael Cole.

The veteran commentator deserves praise for fearlessly hyping his friend Pat McAfee throughout the segment despite sitting at an arm’s distance from Vince McMahon.

#4 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Edge

Edge is on his way to lead a new faction

The second night of WrestleMania featured a dream match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AJ Styles. Their match was perfect in every aspect, be it the story-telling or the jaw-dropping action inside the squared circle.

It was undoubtedly one of the most balanced encounters we have seen at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Edge’s heel turn and Styles’ portrayal of a babyface translated well into their in-ring maneuvers, leaving the fans in awe.

After a highly physical condense, Styles almost managed to gain complete dominance and decided to go for the Phenomenal Forearm. However, he was slightly distracted by former United States Champion Damian Priest, present at ringside.

This kept him occupied long enough for Edge to recover and deliver a Spear to his opponent mid-air and hijack The Phenomenal One’s finisher.

Following his victory, The Rated-R Superstar shared a brief moment with Priest inside the ring, which confirmed their alliance. It will now be exciting to see what’s in the future of this new heel faction led by Edge on RAW.

#3 Hit on WrestleMania 38: RK-Bro

RK-Bro are the one of the best tag teams in WWE today

The opening match of Night Two saw RK-Bro put their RAW Tag team Championships on the line against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

It was a brilliant showdown between three incredible tag teams that tore the house down with their action. There was not a single dull moment throughout the championship bout, and all six superstars deserve credit for the same.

The match was highly entertaining, but its closing moments were beyond epic. Randy Orton tried to deliver an RKO, but Chad Gable escaped the ring. Montez Ford then attacked The Viper and attempted to hit the frog splash off the top turnbuckle.

However, Riddle jumped from behind and planted Ford with a beautiful RKO onto the mat.

Gable tried to replicate Ford’s move on Orton at the opposite end, but the legendary superstar turned that into an RKO mid-air. The two simultaneous finishers then allowed Randy Orton and Riddle to earn their victory and successfully retain their gold as the crowd went wild.

Following the match, The Street Profits wanted to share a drink with RK-Bro, and the four superstars invited Gable Steveson to join them. However, Chad Gable decided to insult the new superstars, and Steveson returned the favor.

As two former Olympic wrestlers, both superstars are now expected to engage in a feud on the red brand. In the meantime, RK-Bro will continue to enjoy their brilliant run as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

#2 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks finally wins at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has finally managed to win a match at WrestleMania. The Boss’ first-ever victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All saw her win the Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Naomi as they dethroned Carmella and Queen Zelina. They also defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler and Natalya in the process.

It was a fast-paced championship bout that saw all eight superstars enjoy a brief moment in the spotlight. While Ripley deserves a special mention for her performance on the show, it was Banks who remained the highlight in this title bout.

She was a class above all her opponents and her tag team partner Naomi complimented her well throughout the match. Sasha Banks has previously enjoyed a tag team title reign with Bayley, and it will now be interesting to see what’s in store for the new champions.

#1 Hit on WrestleMania 38: Sami Zayn impresses in losing effort

Sami Zayn is one of the best at what he does

Sami Zayn faced his arch-nemesis Johnny Knoxville in an “Anything Goes” match at WrestleMania. The two have spent the last few months torturing each other with pranks, and they had a solid chance at settling their feud.

Since everything was allowed in this match, we saw Zayn and Knoxville exploit the creative liberty to deliver one of the most entertaining matches of the night. The commentators couldn't stop laughing throughout the bout.

They used tables, trash cans, steel lids, fire extinguishers, a stop sign, crutches, mousetraps, and basically anything that they could find as a weapon. Knoxville also used help from other members of the Jackass franchise that helped him dominate the match.

At one point, Knoxville used pyro to interrupt his opponent’s move off the top rope and followed him by hitting him with a bowling bowl right in the groin. Zayn did well despite being at a disadvantage, but he eventually lost the match. Knoxville celebrated with his friends, and fans enjoyed watching this feud finally come to an end.

It was surprising to see Sami Zayn lose at WrestleMania, but he was as impressive as ever. He is incredibly talented and can work through any storyline and make any gimmick interesting.

He now deserves to be a part of a more credible feud because, with the right booking, he could become one of the most over WWE Superstars. Hopefully, we will see him involved in better narratives on SmackDown following his loss at WrestleMania.

Edited by Kaushik Das