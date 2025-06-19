5 Interferences that can happen during John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is right around the corner, and some massive matches have been confirmed for the premium live event. Apart from the finals for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament and other title matches, WWE has confirmed the final clash between John Cena and CM Punk with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Anticipation for the bout among fans is at an all-time high, with the match having the potential to change the landscape of the industry. Cena vs. Punk is set to be one of the biggest attractions of the year, and considering the history between them, it is clear that crowning a definitive winner won’t be a very good idea.

A few possible interferences could take place, which could lead to more interesting developments in the storylines for the future. Let’s check out a few stars who could interfere in the match.

#4. Seth Rollins & Co.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed are on a path to create carnage and take everyone in their path down to retain their position at the top of the roster. Further, the faction had a feud with CM Punk recently, which was left unfinished when the Best in the World challenged Cena for the title.

In addition to that, with Rollins being Mr. Money in the Bank, he is the perfect name to make his presence felt during the match and use the opportunity to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. While he might not cash in for sure, he would likely make sure that Punk doesn’t walk out as the champion.

#3. Travis Scott

Worldwide sensation Travis Scott has already helped John Cena become the Undisputed WWE Champion. For his massive title defense in Saudi Arabia, Scott could make his presence felt yet again to distract Punk and help Cena capitalize on the opportunity.

This would boost the anticipation amongst fans for Scott’s potential WWE run, which could end up being a massive headline in its own right.

#2. WWE’s Final Boss, The Rock

The Final Boss has not been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber when John Cena aligned with him to shock the world. The Rock was expected to make his return at WrestleMania 41, but that didn’t happen.

Over the past couple of months, CM Punk has namedropped the Final Boss multiple times on TV, without having a feud with him since his return to the company. This could be a teaser for a potential surprise at Night of Champions. The Rock could make his return to teach Punk a lesson by helping his partner retain his title first, and then unleashing an assault on him to send a message for the future.

#1. Roman Reigns

It is highly likely that Seth Rollins will make his presence felt during Punk vs Cena, which he already teased during their first face-off on the red brand. If Rollins & Co. make it to the ring, Roman Reigns could finally make his long-awaited return to save Punk from the carnage.

This could further lead to a showdown at SummerSlam, potentially involving Reigns and Punk as a team along with a partner. With a lot of possibilities open for the company at Night of Champions, time will tell what Triple H has planned for the Undisputed title match between Cena and Punk.

