5 jaw-dropping moments from NXT TakeOver 36 

NXT TakeOver 36 is in the history books, and what an event it was. NXT airing from the Capitol Wrestling Center concluded a jam-packed wrestling weekend full of returns and surprises presenting NXT TakeOver 36.

There was plenty of action for the WWE Universe to sink their teeth into. Samoa Joe, challenging Karrion Kross for the NXT Title, was set as the main event. Joe returned to in-ring competition on NXT following his surprise release just a few months ago.

That being said, let's take a look at five jaw-dropping moments from NXT TakeOver 36.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase gets physical to help Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver 36

It's not easy being the 'Million Dollar Man,' especially when LA Knight tries to corner you to be his butler. The bout was contested for the Million Dollar Championship. If Grimes were to lose the match, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, now managing him, would be forced to be LA Knight's butler.

Towards the latter stages of the match, the Million Dollar Champion was outside the ring and was greeted by the WWE Hall of Famer himself. DiBiase clocked him with a right hand and locked him in the famous Million Dollar Dream to weaken him.

The 'Million Dollar Man' immediately rolled LA Knight back into the ring, where Grimes hit his finisher to pin the former champion. Cameron Grimes is now the brand new Million Dollar Champion.

In July 2021, DiBiase spoke to Bullet Cast about his run on NXT this year:

"I’ve had fun with it. The Cameron Grimes storyline, he apparently got rich overnight when Gamestop went through the roof and he was trying to do my schtick and apparently not doing it well, then I came back on the scene. We’ve had some fun with it.", said DiBiase. (h/t 411 Mania)

The moment marked the first time the 67-year old had got physical on WWE programming in years. DiBiase has been full-time on NXT since late April, and it seems we've now seen the pay-off to a four-month rivalry at NXT TakeOver.

What is next for DiBiase Sr. and the Million Dollar Championship following NXT TakeOver remains to be seen.

