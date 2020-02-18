5 John Cena feuds we'd like to see before he retires

John Cena must face these rivals before he retires

John Cena has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since the year 1999. He made his WWE debut, primarily wrestling at house shows, in the year 2000, following which, Cena finally made his on-screen debut for WWE in 2002, which industry pundits consider being the beginning of the Ruthless Aggression Era in the WWE.

What followed isn’t unbeknownst to anyone. We’re all familiar with how Cena went on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars, etching his name among the legends in the professional wrestling dominion.

But with that being said, Cena gradually transitioned to the role of a part-time WWE Superstar over the past few years, with the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' spending the vast majority of his time working on his Hollywood projects.

Cena is 42 years of age, and has been quite vocal about his belief that he’s unsure about how long he’ll be able to continue as an active, albeit part-time, in-ring performer. Keeping that in mind, today, we take a special look at a few notable feuds we’d love to see John Cena in before he retires:

#5 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

The Fiend is the deadliest Superstar in WWE today

I figured we’d get the most obvious choice of them all out of the way right from the get-go. Yes, granted that Bray Wyatt and John Cena have faced each other on several occasions in the past and done battle in memorable matches against one another; we’d love to see Cena feud with the current avatar of Wyatt.

Don’t get me wrong; the old Bray Wyatt as the patriarch of The Wyatt Family was as menacing as anyone could be. We all remember him dragging Cena to the brink of insanity – the children’s choir serenading Cena during his feud with Wyatt, comes to mind!

However, The Fiend is a different animal altogether. If the old Wyatt Family patriarch avatar could rattle Cena to his core, it isn’t hard to imagine what havoc The Fiend could wreak on Cena when the latter returns to feud with him.

Cena losing clean to The Fiend will mark an important ‘passing of the torch’ moment in WWE and professional wrestling history.

