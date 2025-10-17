5 John Cena WWE retirement rumors you need to know: AEW talks, Edge coming back?

We are only two months away from the end of John Cena’s WWE farewell tour. In this final run, Triple H's creative regime attempted to pull off major surprises, but most of them ended in poor execution.Recently, the Franchise Player defeated AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025, which emerged as one of the best matches Cena had in his retirement run.In this article, we will be looking at the ongoing rumors about the 17x World Champion final run in WWE.#5. John Cena is unhappy with the retirement tourAccording to the recent episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed that Cena is allegedly unhappy with his final run in the Stamford-based promotion. Even though it is disclosed that there has actually been contact between Cena and an AEW camp, these AEW talk rumors are indeed a big surprise for everyone, and if they are true, it needs to be a concern for the King of Kings.#4. Triple H could be planning to break a major rule in Cena's final matchIn the past few years, every WWE veteran who retired from the squared circle had suffered a loss in his final match. The list includes Batista, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, and more. However, it might be different in the case of Cena, and instead, the Franchise Player is expected to score a victory in his final bout.As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena's situation is different from that of other stars who retired and suffered a loss in their final bout.This eventually means that the Game could be planning to break this rule and might let the 17x World Champion retire with a big win at Saturday Night's Main Event.#3. WWE is aware of Cena's retirement tour failureWrestle Court @WrestleCourtLINKJohn Cena deserved his very own PLE for his 'Last Match' there were around 50,000 people (YES, FIFTY THOUSAND) waiting in queue to buy tix to see Cena for the last time!!!! Triple H and TKO has missed out on a big money sprinting opportunity just like that 🤡🤡🤡This might surprise you, but the Triple H-led promotion is well aware that the final run of Cena hasn't been good. The Franchise Player is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. Despite this, Cena's heel turn emerged as a major failure for the company.Additionally, the Game suddenly dropped the storyline with Travis Scott and The Rock. According to a report from Fightful Select, people within WWE are aware of the failure of Cena's final run.#2. A major title match is on the horizon for the Franchise PlayerJohn Cena has already competed against major WWE stars, and now it seems that he is gearing up for another title showdown. As per a report from Bodyslam.net, Dominik Mysterio could be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Cena in this final run.There are already internal discussions about this match, and if it happens, Cena will have the opportunity to become Grand Slam Champion before his retirement tour ends.#1. Adam Copeland's WWE status against Cena revealedOne of the names that fans wanted to see John Cena in the retirement run is Adam Copeland, FKA Edge. However, the Rated-R Superstar is currently part of All Elite Wrestling, but despite this, loud chants of Edge were heard in WWE events.Amid this, a report confirmed that Edge is still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion and he is presently on hiatus from the company to boost his feud with FTR. This seemingly confirms that, despite the demand, Edge vs Cena is unlikely to unfold in this final tour.