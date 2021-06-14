5 knee-jerk decisions WWE made in 2021 – Big mistake on WWE RAW, top superstars’ controversial releases

Years of watching WWE have familiarized us with some of their usual practices, both inside and outside the ring. The promotion makes the same series of decisions every year, and yet, it somehow manages to shock us as if we have seen a unicorn flying a spaceship. That might be an exaggeration, but you get the point.

In this article, we will take a look at five knee-jerk decisions that WWE made this year and their overall impact on the product.

#1 Repetitive booking on WWE RAW

There are a lot of missed opportunities that could have played off really well

WWE RAW has been in hot water for a long time now, and the response to the show is pretty evident from the massive drop in its viewership. Despite being the promotion’s flagship show, the Red brand has struggled to retain interest from the WWE Universe. One of the many reasons behind its recent downfall is its repetitive booking across all divisions.

While WWE RAW has a plethora of unmatchable talent, the creative team often pits the same superstars against each other with little to no change in their storyline. In hindsight, a long-term booking is a great idea, but it requires equally sincere dedication towards the build-up. Without that, even the most interesting feuds are bound to lose their charm by the end.

Time and talent – WWE RAW have two crucial resources at their disposal. The creative team can use them effectively and get the Red brand back on top within weeks. Instead, we see a handful of names entrusted with the burden of carrying the three-hour-long show. Even if they do their best, things can and will go wrong when they inevitably have an off night.

Drew McIntyre has transformed into one of the top superstars in not just WWE but the entire business. However, his image takes a hit when he is booked in monotonous world title feuds for months at a stretch. Randy Orton has been one of the best performers on WWE RAW since WrestleMania last year. Until recently, he was involved in extended feuds with the likes of Edge and The Fiend, where the same things happened to him over and over again.

Earlier this year, Sheamus faced either Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley or both for five consecutive weeks. Now, McIntyre, Orton, and Sheamus deserve credit for elevating their respective WWE storylines to a whole other level with their unbelievable performances. Unfortunately, some of their biggest moments stopped seeming special because they transpired every other week.

Both the WWE RAW Tag Team division and the women’s division were also stagnant for months. Until last week, only two teams were involved in the tag team title picture. Since last year, the women’s division’s two biggest highlights include Asuka’s unbeatable sense of humor and former WWE Superstar Lana’s resilience to go through the announce desk ten weeks in a row. Again, ‘in a row.’

At times, it gets difficult to separate the thoughts of a fan from that of an analyst. The two perspectives don’t always align, as it is tricky to hold off on expressing disappointment while offering constructive criticism.

It would be a huge error on our part, as viewers, to ignore the talent on the WWE RAW roster or to undermine the efforts of top WWE Superstars who have carried the show in the last year and a half. The only bigger mistake than that would be to limit their potential by suffocating them in mundane storylines.

