One has to commend WWE for reinventing the way that it does business in the year 2020, adopting a more cinematic style of storytelling, and in the absence of real fans in the arena, bringing in virtual fans for a special experience.

But with the praise, the brickbats must also follow. As good as some of WWE's decisions in 2020 were, one has to admit that not all of their calls were right, and some of them can be considered knee-jerk.

Here are 5 knee-jerk decisions from WWE in the year 2020, that made very little sense and left a bitter taste in the mouth of long-term fans.

For every Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, WWE also gave us RETRIBUTION.

#5 Revealing Mustafa Ali to be the WWE hacker, and then not following up on the angle at all

Has there ever been a faction that has been booked more poorly than RETRIBUTION has, in WWE history? They came into the roster as a bunch of outlaws, got drafted to the WWE RAW brand, and just haven't been able to pick up any momentum at all ever since. Some believed that Mustafa Ali, who was revealed as the leader of the WWE RAW faction, would breathe new life into them, but that has not been the case at all.

Speaking of Mustafa Ali, if he was the WWE hacker, why was this angle dropped all of a sudden? Could it not have been used to determine who it was that ran over Elias? Could it not be used to maybe expose that Angel Garza as someone who was making advances towards several women, thereby antagonizing them against him?

WWE stars promising storylines and then just abandons them for no rhyme or reason whatsoever. It's completely baffling.