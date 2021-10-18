5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Crown Jewel: Top star turns face; mid-match twist between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

WWE will travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time in over a year, with Crown Jewel set to transpire on Thursday. The card has been set, but a few changes could yet take place from now until showtime in Riyadh.

Crown Jewel has been built pretty well, with nine matches currently scheduled for the event. WWE can add a couple more to it, while some existing matches may receive further changes in stakes or participants.

Let's take a look at five last-minute changes WWE can make to Crown Jewel. Which of these do you see happening? Tell us in the comments section below.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura defends the IC Title on the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

Nine matches are currently set for Crown Jewel, with WWE likely to add a match to the Kickoff Show. But what match will it be?

If WWE opts to book a title match, Shinsuke Nakamura may make the trip to Saudi Arabia and defend his Intercontinental Championship. He has wrestled at most shows of this kind, even defending the US title against Rusev on the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show in 2018.

Nakamura could face Apollo Crews before Crown Jewel, with the two having feuded for the title over the summer. They will be separated as per the new rosters from the WWE Draft.

#4 Happy Corbin inserts himself in the King of the Ring Final

WWE has a notorious history of making bizarre booking decisions in Saudi Arabia. One of them saw Shane McMahon becoming the 'Best in the World' at Crown Jewel 2018 despite not being a part of the initial tournament. With another two tournaments happening this year, what if WWE pulls this move off again?

Happy Corbin might attack Finn Balor before the King of the Ring Final in an attempt to reclaim his crown. It would give him immense heel heat, especially if he defeats Xavier Woods at the event.

With WWE potentially preferring a Babyface vs. Heel final, this is a possibility depending on whether Woods defeats Jinder Mahal on RAW.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun