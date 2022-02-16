5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Elimination Chamber: WrestleMania main event twist, Major debut

Elimination Chamber is just a few days away, and anticipation is sky-high as WWE marches on the road to WrestleMania 38. The card for the Saudi Arabian Premium Live Event looks excellent, with quite a level of intrigue surrounding it.

However, a few things could be switched at the last minute. This includes potential replacements or how some matches are booked. Elimination Chamber may feature a monumental shift in terms of the WrestleMania picture.

So, without further ado, here are five possible last-minute changes WWE can make to Elimination Chamber. What do you think will happen at the show? Leave your predictions down in the comments.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg opens the show

This is not a far-fetched possibility due to a significant idea behind WWE's booking of Roman Reigns. Since The Tribal Chief is the biggest star on the roster, he has been made to go first or last on any show he is a part of.

This was evident last month as Reigns and Rollins opened the Royal Rumble. And with the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match likely to headline, something similar could happen in Jeddah.

There isn't a hotter way to start the event than with a hard-hitting blockbuster between Roman Reigns and Goldberg. The match might be short, but it is set to be explosive and exciting.

#4 Alexa Bliss upsets Bianca Belair in the Women's Chamber Match

BREAKING NEWS: The final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday at #WWEChamber is the returning @AlexaBliss_WWE

Bianca Belair is seemingly the favorite to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but after winning the gauntlet match on RAW, her chances of winning have gone slightly down. And with Alexa Bliss making her in-ring return in Jeddah, could she steal the win and earn a shot at Becky Lynch?

It seemed for a while that The EST of WWE was destined to challenge the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania. However, this week's episode has turned the tide in Bliss' favor.

It remains to be seen if her journey to RAW culminates with a 'Mania match against Lynch. Belair and her fans will certainly hope that isn't the case.

