5 last-minute changes WWE could make at Royal Rumble 2020: Match to determine #30 spot, returning legend's appearance to be canceled?

Who will walk out victorious?

Royal Rumble is just days away, which means that the road to WrestleMania begins then. It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan, but more so this year because the product has had an excellent few months - mostly on RAW and NXT.

There has been a bit of criticism that the build to the Royal Rumble matches haven't been up to par, with hardly any woman announcing her entry into the Rumble, while 25 out of the 30 men in the Rumble have already declared their participation.

Either way, it's a stacked card this year and there's a lot to look forward to. From big title matches to the Royal Rumble itself - there's simply no time in the calendar year more exciting. With regards to the Women's Rumble, we slightly agree about the lack of build - except it could be a good thing since the element of surprise has a higher chance of coming into play.

Either way, here are some of the last-minute changes WWE can make to the Royal Rumble 2020.

#5 An interesting extra stipulation given to Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Who will be the last man standing?

The current stipulation of the match between Roman Reigns vs King Corbin is "Falls Count Anywhere". It's a good way to make the match more interesting. Roman Reigns won the right to choose the stipulation following a big win over Robert Roode.

What would make it extra interesting is if the stipulation was further added that the loser would be out of the Royal Rumble match, while the winner would get the #30 spot? This would add to the crowd investment in the match and would also leave one spot open for a surprise return.

Sure, you could argue that the #30 spot is the most valuable one in the Rumble, but they could still have that "big" spot at #29. It would also ensure that Roman Reigns doesn't look like Superman if he ends up winning.

